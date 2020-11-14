MercyOne North Iowa asks businesses to require masks

Larger businesses with more employees and more customers have more risk of spreading the coronavirus, but he said businesses of all sizes can benefit from requiring masks.

“I appreciate the businesses that have already made this their stance,” he said. “I know a few in Mason City have already done it, but I know quite a few that haven’t and I’d really like them to take it seriously.”

Schlader said wearing masks will preserve good public health and economic health.

“By requiring masks at your place of business, you will show unity with your local health care workers and your commitment to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “By working together, we can prevent overwhelming our health systems and ensure our local community businesses remain open.

“We look forward to continued partnership with you and our North Iowa community.”