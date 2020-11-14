MercyOne North Iowa asks businesses to require masks

Mask up, North Iowa.
That’s what MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center President Rod Schlader is asking residents to do.
Schlader issued a statement Friday urging area businesses to require employees and customers to wear masks in their buildings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within their communities.
“It’s becoming a public health concern here at the hospital,” he said. “It’s really straining our resources and we want to be here for the community and deliver the care they expect, but the sheer number is very concerning.”
Schlader’s request comes as COVID-19 numbers surge in MercyOne North Iowa’s 14-county region, reaching a new record of 954 active cases per 100,000 residents.
Over the past week, MercyOne North Iowa has experienced its highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
Schlader said the hospital nearly doubled its COVID-19 patient bed capacity to 68 about two weeks ago, and within the past week, there have been days when they’ve been full.
He anticipates the number of cases across North Iowa, the state and the country will continue to increase if people don’t heed health care officials’ warnings and wear masks, social distance and wash or sanitize hands frequently.
Larger businesses with more employees and more customers have more risk of spreading the coronavirus, but he said businesses of all sizes can benefit from requiring masks.
“I appreciate the businesses that have already made this their stance,” he said. “I know a few in Mason City have already done it, but I know quite a few that haven’t and I’d really like them to take it seriously.”
Schlader said wearing masks will preserve good public health and economic health.
“By requiring masks at your place of business, you will show unity with your local health care workers and your commitment to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “By working together, we can prevent overwhelming our health systems and ensure our local community businesses remain open.
“We look forward to continued partnership with you and our North Iowa community.”
MercyOne North Iowa has created a “Mask Up” sign for businesses to print and display in their storefronts and is encouraging businesses to share their recent Facebook post to their business pages to help raise awareness.
