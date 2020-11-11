MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care now only accepting patients with COVID-19 symptoms on weekdays

To accommodate the major surge of COVID-19 cases in Mason City and Cerro Gordo County, a part of MercyOne North Iowa system is making a shift in who it's accepting for patients.

As of now, on weekdays, MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care will only see patients with symptoms related to COVID-19 (according to a post on the medical center's Facebook page). Such patients can go there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As for non-COVID patients, MercyOne asks that patients contact their "primary care providers" or "walk in" at MercyOne Regency Family Medicine during the week. On weekends, such patients can use MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care.

At the start of this week, all of the COVID-19 numbers for the county were up. The county got above 2,103 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 14-day-average for testing rates jumped to 22%. More than 900 people were counted by the Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website as still not having recovered. And three more people were listed as having died with COVID in Cerro Gordo County in the past week.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

