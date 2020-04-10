MercyOne making calls to check in on patients most at risk of COVID-19

If you get a phone call in the next few days from someone at MercyOne, don't worry, they're just checking in on your health.
MercyOne is making personalized phone calls to its patients who are considered most at risk for contracting COVID-19.
MercyOne’s Population Health Services Organization has redirected the focus of 70 MercyOne colleagues to reach out to at-risk patients to ensure their needs are being met. The team is working to connect with more than 1,000 patients daily.
MercyOne Care Management team members individually call patients who have a chronic condition, including heart failure, COPD, diabetes, end stage renal disease or hypertension.
During the conversation, the MercyOne team members assist the individuals with:
- Assessing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms
- Reviewing medication and medical device instructions, supply and delivery
- Inquiring about food supply and access
- Checking for a safe and secure living environment
- Ensuring access to virtual care or transportation is available for medical appointments
- Confirming access to a support network if an unexpected need were to arise
- Supporting overall mental health and providing resources if the patient is fearful or anxious
“Through these conversations, we are able to connect patients with community resources, schedule virtual or in-person visits with their health care providers and offer a personal connection,” said Derek Novak, president, MercyOne Population Health Services Organization.
Novak shared one example: during a call with a MercyOne health coach an at-risk patient shared that for the past week the patient’s family had been asking the individual to stop going to the mall to walk. When this was mentioned to the health coach, she encouraged the patient to think of alternatives at home. The following day the patient shared that rather than go to the mall, the individual walked up and down stairs several times as well as walked around the basement.
