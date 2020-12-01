MercyOne healthcare workers receive boost in morale from Jefferson Elementary

On a late night in November, David Asche couldn’t sleep.
Asche is currently the director of the COVID-19 floors at MercyOne in Mason City, and the situation inside the hospital was getting worse.
Every weekend, the hospital was pulling in a new record number of patients diagnosed with the coronavirus. Asche’s nurses were tired, and he knew he had to do something. Decreasing the number of patients was obviously out of his control, but maybe he could do something else.
Then it hit him.
He went to his email, and sent one to Jennifer Lunning, his daughter’s kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary.
“I just messaged her and said, 'Is there any way you could make some signs or some videos, just do something for our healthcare staff at the hospital to show some appreciation?'” Asche said. “'I think they would love to hear from the students.'”
Asche thought he would only hear back from Lunning and her class — if he was lucky. But what he didn’t know was that Lunning would communicate with the principal, Lindsey Millsap, to get the entire school to participate.
It grew into much more than just one classroom.
“We were excited about an opportunity to give back to people in our community,” Millsap said. “I had emailed the entire staff in the building and just asked if they wanted to make cards or signs or videos. Things that we could send to MercyOne to boost the spirits of the ones who are fighting the coronavirus.”
Asche and his nurses were suddenly flooded with an outpouring of support from students and staff at Jefferson Elementary. The students made posters, cards and even came up with songs and videos to share with the nurses at MercyOne.
“The nurses love it,” Asche said. “There are tears, there are smiles, and there are laughs. Any kind of emotion that you can have, our staff is seeing those and having those emotions. It’s so touching.”
During the past couple weeks, Asche’s email has been flooded with videos of students showing gratitude to the nurses on the frontlines. He showed them to the nurses at their morning meetings.
Last Friday, Asche had received all of the posters that were made and was beginning to also show them to his staff. For an overwhelmed and overworked healthcare worker, these messages were important.
“Right now, we’re seeing the highest numbers of patients we have seen since COVID started. The biggest thing is our nurses are tired,” Asche said. “Any little thing that has come from the community has just provided us just that extra boost of morale that we need on a daily basis.”
It’s not just the healthcare worker who has been feeling tired during the pandemic. Since school was canceled and not made mandatory last spring, educators have been working hard to catch their students up with what they missed.
“With our four-day school week, we are feeling pressure to get our learning and teaching in,” Millsap said. “We don’t always take time to do those things that we might consider fun or more relaxed. Students really enjoyed being able to color posters and slow down and do things like that.”
Something one classroom did was color in posters with motivational quotes. The music teacher at Jefferson had every class make a video with a song thanking all of the workers at the hospital.
Millsap says the school has plans to continue to do things like this with healthcare workers during Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
“It’s a little scary going into the holiday season here not knowing what to expect,” Asche said. “Historically any time after a holiday or major event, we have seen a boost in numbers.”
Asche says he hopes that people made the right choices over Thanksgiving by wearing masks and taking the right precautions. He also hopes they can do that for Christmas as well.
The coronavirus has made things challenging for everyone over the past year — but even tougher for nurses. What started as a late-night idea turned into something much bigger for stressed healthcare workers.
“It’s really touching when people get moved to tears. I’ve got to see it first-hand,” Asche said. “The comments that are being left by our nurses — I might’ve cried a bit during that, it happens. It’s very hard not to. I’m just so thankful for our community to be able to do things like that.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
