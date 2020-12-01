MercyOne healthcare workers receive boost in morale from Jefferson Elementary

On a late night in November, David Asche couldn’t sleep.

Asche is currently the director of the COVID-19 floors at MercyOne in Mason City, and the situation inside the hospital was getting worse.

Every weekend, the hospital was pulling in a new record number of patients diagnosed with the coronavirus. Asche’s nurses were tired, and he knew he had to do something. Decreasing the number of patients was obviously out of his control, but maybe he could do something else.

Then it hit him.

He went to his email, and sent one to Jennifer Lunning, his daughter’s kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary.

“I just messaged her and said, 'Is there any way you could make some signs or some videos, just do something for our healthcare staff at the hospital to show some appreciation?'” Asche said. “'I think they would love to hear from the students.'”

Asche thought he would only hear back from Lunning and her class — if he was lucky. But what he didn’t know was that Lunning would communicate with the principal, Lindsey Millsap, to get the entire school to participate.

It grew into much more than just one classroom.