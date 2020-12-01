MercyOne health care workers receive boost in morale from Jefferson Elementary

On a late night in November, David Asche couldn’t sleep.
Asche is currently the director of the COVID-19 floors at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, and the situation inside the hospital was getting worse.
Every weekend, the hospital was pulling in a new record number of patients diagnosed with the coronavirus. Asche’s nurses were tired, and he knew he had to do something. Decreasing the number of patients was obviously out of his control, but maybe he could do something else.
Then, it hit him.
He went to his email and sent one to Jennifer Lunning, his daughter’s kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary.
“I just messaged her and said, 'Is there any way you could make some signs or some videos, just do something for our health care staff at the hospital to show some appreciation?'” Asche said. “'I think they would love to hear from the students.'”
Asche thought he would only hear back from Lunning and her class — if he was lucky. But what he didn’t know was that Lunning would communicate with the principal, Lindsey Millsap, to get the entire school to participate.
It grew into much more than just one classroom.
“We were excited about an opportunity to give back to people in our community,” Millsap said. “I had emailed the entire staff in the building and just asked if they wanted to make cards or signs or videos. Things that we could send to MercyOne to boost the spirits of the ones who are fighting the coronavirus.”
Asche and his nurses were suddenly flooded with an outpouring of support from students and staff at Jefferson Elementary. The students made posters, cards and even came up with songs and videos to share with the nurses at MercyOne.
“The nurses love it,” Asche said. “There are tears, there are smiles, and there are laughs. Any kind of emotion that you can have, our staff is seeing those and having those emotions. It’s so touching.”
During the past couple weeks, Asche’s email has been flooded with videos of students showing gratitude to the nurses on the frontlines. He showed them to the nurses at their morning meetings.
Last Friday, Asche had received all of the posters that were made and was beginning to also show them to his staff. For an overwhelmed and overworked health care worker, these messages were important.
“Right now, we’re seeing the highest numbers of patients we have seen since COVID started. The biggest thing is our nurses are tired,” Asche said. “Any little thing that has come from the community has just provided us just that extra boost of morale that we need on a daily basis.”
It’s not just the health care worker who has been feeling tired during the pandemic. Since school was canceled and not made mandatory last spring, educators have been working hard to catch their students up with what they missed.
“With our four-day school week, we are feeling pressure to get our learning and teaching in,” Millsap said. “We don’t always take time to do those things that we might consider fun or more relaxed. Students really enjoyed being able to color posters and slow down and do things like that.”
Something one classroom did was color in posters with motivational quotes. The music teacher at Jefferson had every class make a video with a song thanking all of the workers at the hospital.
Millsap said the school plans to continue to do things like this for health care workers during Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
“It’s a little scary going into the holiday season here not knowing what to expect,” Asche said. “Historically any time after a holiday or major event, we have seen a boost in numbers.”
Asche said he hopes that people made the right choices over Thanksgiving by wearing masks and taking the right precautions. He also hopes they can do that for Christmas, as well.
The coronavirus has made things challenging for everyone over the past year — but even tougher for nurses. What started as a late-night idea turned into something much bigger for stressed health care workers.
“It’s really touching when people get moved to tears. I’ve got to see it firsthand,” Asche said. “The comments that are being left by our nurses — I might’ve cried a bit during that, it happens. It’s very hard not to. I’m just so thankful for our community to be able to do things like that.”
Gunnar's most memorable stories from 2020
The end of November marks the end of my first six months here in Mason City working for the Globe Gazette. With the craziness of the pandemic, it's been a bit of a whirlwind start to my time here.
As a reporter, I split my time between education and sports. I've grown up with a love for sports and a passion for telling stories, so the sports side of my job has come naturally since I arrived in June.
I've had to learn on the fly about education, and it seems like every board of education meeting I attend, I hear of something that I've never given thought to before. However, with the help of my editors and peers in the newsroom, I've grown into that side of my role and I've enjoyed it along the way.
Just six months in, I learn something new almost every day. It's been an unusual start to the journey, with plenty of highs and lows. But I'm passionate about bringing the best coverage I can to this community. North Iowa deserves good journalism, and I hope I have delivered that during the start of my career. I hope I can continue to do that moving forward.
In the meantime, here's a look at some of my favorite stories from half-a-year of work.
