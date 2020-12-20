MercyOne Critical Care Director tries to stay inspired during COVID-19 pandemic

10 a.m., Mason City- Emily Orton, a critical care director for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, is doing one-on-one rounding work with a patient in the ICU. She's in all the personal protective equipment (PPE) that's become the norm during the pandemic but she doesn't want it to be. That stuff is necessary but also incredibly uncomfortable during a shift that's likely to last 12 hours.

There's an alert going off for a patient one room over that Orton or another nurse would like to immediately drop in and respond to, but they can't do that without taking off their current PPE and putting on new gear for fear of any kind of contamination.

Some of those alerts are more common now because of the virus.

"The patients are significantly sicker," Orton, who has worked at MercyOne for a decade, said. "We have seen sick patients in the past, but this is completely different. They're requiring not only maximum ventilator support but maximum blood pressure support."

When Orton's done, she might go out to a hallway to check and make sure that IV drips are full and medication is at the ready.