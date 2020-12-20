MercyOne Critical Care Director tries to stay inspired during COVID-19 pandemic

10 a.m., Mason City- Emily Orton, a critical care director for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, is doing one-on-one rounding work with a patient in the ICU. She's in all the personal protective equipment (PPE) that's become the norm during the pandemic but she doesn't want it to be. That stuff is necessary but also incredibly uncomfortable during a shift that's likely to last 12 hours.
There's an alert going off for a patient one room over that Orton or another nurse would like to immediately drop in and respond to, but they can't do that without taking off their current PPE and putting on new gear for fear of any kind of contamination.
Some of those alerts are more common now because of the virus.
"The patients are significantly sicker," Orton, who has worked at MercyOne for a decade, said. "We have seen sick patients in the past, but this is completely different. They're requiring not only maximum ventilator support but maximum blood pressure support."
When Orton's done, she might go out to a hallway to check and make sure that IV drips are full and medication is at the ready.
She'd like to actually try and fit in a lunch break. Pre-pandemic, nurses had at least 30 minutes to take for lunch. Now they're lucky to find any time at all.
Orton, who was inspired by her mother who also worked in healthcare, would like to make it home in time to visit with her family. She has a son in pre-school who just thinks that wearing a mask is what people do all the time. Because of the way her shift works, she might not be back before he's asleep.
"You’re gone from the time your family wakes up in the morning until they’re in bed at night," she said.
For now, though, Orton is trying to keep her staff's spirits up when they're feeling defeated. Having to see the devastation the virus causes every day and then see people in the community diminish it is tough on her fellow staff members.
More than anything, she'd like her staff to know just how much they mean to her. Especially on days such as these.
"How do I express all of the gratitude that they deserve?"
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.