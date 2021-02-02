MercyOne celebrates second birthday as unified health care system

MercyOne is two.
MercyOne celebrated its second birthday as one united health care system Monday by hosting a special prayer service, wearing MercyOne green apparel, sharing photos on social media using #IAmMercyOne and participating in contests and interdepartmental activities.
The date marked the uniting of 420 care locations across Iowa, including MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, and neighboring communities to advance the health and well-being of all patients.
“Over the past two years, we have made incredible progress in connecting care and services across Iowa and surrounding states, working to fulfill our purpose for every individual we serve to live their best life,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO, in a press release. “As we embark upon our third year as MercyOne, we look forward to welcoming new patients to our circle of care and continuing to provide quality, compassionate care to all communities we serve."
In 2019, MercyOne announced its new brand and unified approach as a key step in connecting its points of care across the state and surrounding locations. The consolidated health system was designed to make it easier and more convenient for individuals to identify care locations, as well as enhance statewide coordination of medical expertise and services and to ensure consistent patient care experiences across all its locations.
Looking back at the second year as MercyOne, the team is celebrating several milestones:
- Providing personalized, quality care while facing a global pandemic
- Improving lives through more than 3.3 million patient visits
- Welcoming more than 10,000 newborns into the world
- Contributing more than $95 million across the state in community benefits through education, community health services and care to the most vulnerable
“Our purpose was put to the test this past year as we worked across MercyOne to protect Iowans and save lives during the coronavirus pandemic," Ritz said. "Our MercyOne family showed the true power of one in 2020.”
Formed in 1998 through a collaboration by CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health and followed by the creation of a new structure in 2017, MercyOne has grown into one of the largest health care systems in the state with more than 20,000 employees.
The system comprises 18 owned medical centers and hospital campuses, 25 affiliated medical centers, along with more than 420 ambulatory care locations, all generating more than $3 billion in combined revenue.