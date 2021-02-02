MercyOne celebrates second birthday as unified health care system

MercyOne is two.

MercyOne celebrated its second birthday as one united health care system Monday by hosting a special prayer service, wearing MercyOne green apparel, sharing photos on social media using #IAmMercyOne and participating in contests and interdepartmental activities.

The date marked the uniting of 420 care locations across Iowa, including MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, and neighboring communities to advance the health and well-being of all patients.

“Over the past two years, we have made incredible progress in connecting care and services across Iowa and surrounding states, working to fulfill our purpose for every individual we serve to live their best life,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO, in a press release. “As we embark upon our third year as MercyOne, we look forward to welcoming new patients to our circle of care and continuing to provide quality, compassionate care to all communities we serve."