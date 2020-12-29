Cerro Gordo family joins others with fraud lawsuit against Kansas autopsy company

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and a Kansas-based autopsy service and its owner are listed as defendants in a joint lawsuit filed in Cerro Gordo County earlier this month in connection with the death of a North Iowa man.
The 24-page lawsuit alleges a MercyOne employee who was caring for 68-year-old Mario Ochoa Sr. during a hospital visit in December 2018, administered the prescribed drug Haldol Decanoate intravenously, when the drug should only be given as a shot into muscle tissue and was ordered as such.
Ochoa, of Clear Lake, who was being treated for an infection, began to rapidly deteriorate in health and died within a few days of the IV dosing, documents say.
A representative of MercyOne stated the organization was unable to comment on the lawsuit at this time.
Alongside the allegations against MercyOne, independent pathology provider National Autopsy Service and its owner Shawn Parcells are accused of breach of contract and mishandling Ochoa's remains after the family said they paid over $3,000 for an autopsy and never received a completed report, the filings read.
National Autopsy Service was hired by the Ochoas to conduct a postmortem examination on Mario in an effort to confirm the suspected cause of death and inform the family's next course of action.
Parcells has made headlines around the country as other families have asserted they had similar experiences with his autopsy services. A request for comment from Parcells has not yet been answered.
The lawsuit does not specify what damages are being sought. A jury trial has been requested, however, a court date has not yet been set.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Mason City COVID-19 coverage: Precautions to take, risks, testing, health care
Please note that case numbers found in articles with earlier dates may have changed.
MercyOne is in need of personal protection for its staff, according to director Gene Ott.
MercyOne North Iowa has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the North Iowa Event Center.
Many departments and city staff members are meeting with personnel from CG Public Health, emergency management, local law enforcement agencies…
Government bodies in Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright are getting up-to-date info to residents while staying in routine contact with state and national groups.
As of March 27 there are currently 179 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. There has been one death in Dubque County. Currently there are no cases in M…
Beginning at midnight Wednesday, public gatherings of 10 or more people will be prohibited in Mason City until further notice.
CG Public Health is advising residents about what they can do now to prepare for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette