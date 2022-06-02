Memorial Park Cemetery will clean up Memorial Day items on June 11

Memorial Park Cemetery announced on Thursday that decorative items not approved for the summer months, such as temporary vase holders, must be removed by June 10.

Memorial Park staff will begin the clean up of the unapproved items on June 11 at 7 a.m. if weather permits, according to a press release.

Summer regulations are now in effect through Oct. 14. Items in the permanent vases may be left as well as the Veteran flag holders and eternal lights. Glass or other breakable items are not permitted.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

