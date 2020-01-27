You are the owner of this article.
Meeting on 12th Street Reconstruction project in Mason City to be held next Thursday
One of the larger ticket construction items that Mason City officials have set for 2020 is work on 12th Street Northwest.

The stretch of 12th Street Northwest between North Washington and North Madison Avenue will undergo construction later this year.

Following work on the 12th Street Northwest Bridge, the city plans to remove existing pavement and storm sewers, as well as grading, and reshape the right of way on the stretch from North Madison Avenue to North Washington Avenue.

Next Thursday, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the city will hold an informational meeting at the Mason City Public Library to keep residents in the know about the project in terms of what they can expect for a timeline, what disruptions might occur and what final costs will be. City engineering staff, as well as representatives from engineering and design firm SEH, will be at the meeting to field questions from folks. 

Based on projections offered by City Engineer Mark Rahm, the budget for the work is around $290,000 and is coming from existing water and sewer funds.

Along with the pavement and storm sewer removal, and the reshaping, city officials also plan to construction an "improved storm sewer piping network" to help mitigate particularly impactful downpours. 

The city encourages anyone who can't attend but wants to ask a question or offer a comment to contact Rahm at mrahm@masoncity.net.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

