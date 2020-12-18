Medical flights have gone up in places in Iowa in the past month. Have they in North Iowa?

"The number of COVID patients is much higher than what it was before," Air Med Coordinator Bryan Williams said. "And what we’re actually seeing is that some of the normal patients we would transport before aren’t coming to the ER now because they’re afraid to contract COVID."

According to Williams, who has been on the MercyOne flight team for more than 20 years, that shift hasn't affected the overall number of medical flights. There aren't necessarily more flights. Just flights with different people now.

"(The) types of patients are changing, but numbers are staying the same," Williams said.

In terms of the day-to-day operations for the flight team, Williams said that the routines haven't changed much. His team of 16, which includes mechanics, pilots and medical crew, still covers a moving range that can go from Mason City to Iowa Falls and 80 miles east to west.

There are can still be days where little happens. And days where everything seems to happen.

What has changed is how personnel have to interact with patients and what equipment they need to wear.

"You’ve got a lot of the PPE you normally didn’t wear," Williams said.

