Meagan Steinberg wields a torch. It is for the sake of art.

Steinberg specializes in jewelry. She uses her tools to shape glass beads by melting multi-colored glass rods. It is a magic process. For a couple hours, the beads slowly cool in a kiln. She considers what she does artwork, something akin to pottery. That makes her an artist. She accepts the designation.

It is also utilitarian. The goal of her work is strength for practical purposes.

“There is durability, so when I pull the glass out, it will not crack and will hold up to everyday use,” Steinberg said of her jewelry.

Steinberg owns her own business. She sells her artwork on her ETSY shop, https://www.etsy.com/shop/wristflairglass, and her website, https://wrist-flair.myshopify.com/. She also attends art fairs throughout the year in places like Mason City and Clear Lake when the weather is pleasant. She is now in her peak season.

She sells online all year round.

“It’s a totally different audience than the people I would sell to at an art fair,” Steinberg said.

Currently, Steinberg works in one of her husband’s shops on the family farm. She began her artistic endeavor around 15 years ago. Before that, she had no idea about the lamp-work process for glass, or that she would soon become an artist.

Mandrel

Steinberg’s beginning in the art of jewelry was humble. When she was shopping, she was usually drawn to pieces made of glass. She did not know how they were made, but she wanted desperately to know.

It intrigued her enough, through word of mouth with her friends, to get in touch with Susan Nelson of Marble Rock, who makes glass beads.

Nelson invited her to her shop. She handed a torch to Steinberg and the rest is history. Besides Nelson, another resource was a how-to book, which she learned straight from as a novice. She bought her own torch and small kiln and got to work. The torch is hooked up to a propane and an oxygen tank.

Her work is not to be confused with blowing glass.

“It became trial and error,” Steinberg said. “Once I had all the equipment, it became getting a feel for how the glass melts and moves so you can get the bead to stay symmetrical.

“It was kind of by accident. It was really self-taught at that point.”

Another learning curve was how to mix colors.

“Eventually you feel safe with your equipment. You know what you’re doing with the tanks. Once you get a feel for how the glass is going to melt and how it goes on, you melt it onto a steel mandrel,” Steinberg said.

A mandrel is basically a steel stick. It makes the hole in the middle of the bead. Steinberg constantly turns it with one hand as the glass is melted. Once she mastered that skill, she said it was easy to make a bead – she can form a myriad of different shapes.

Earrings, necklaces and bracelets are the three most popular items she sells. Sometimes she uses other metals like sterling silver. Everything she makes incorporates glass beads into the final product.

Her work is always a surprise.

“You don’t know how something’s going to turn out until you pull it out of the kiln,” Steinberg said. “Sometimes you don’t know until a couple hours later, until something’s fired – did that turn out right? Or what happened? How did things react?”

Art

Before beginning work with glass jewelry, Steinberg would not have considered herself an artist. This was despite the fact her father, Tom Townsend, was an art teacher for around 30 years in the St. Ansgar Community School District, where Steinberg graduated from high school. She enjoyed taking art classes. She also enjoyed attending art fairs. But art was in the background, not the foreground.

“Nothing that you create is wrong,” Steinberg said of what her father taught her about art, and what she loves about it. “It’s not right or wrong. It’s more how people perceive it. Somebody might love it, and it might not be someone else’s style or taste, but it doesn’t make it wrong. It’s truly up to each person. I think that’s cool.”

It was difficult not to be influenced by her father. Her parents taught her the value of hard work. She was exposed to different opportunities in school like music, art, science, math and sports. Her father was also head girls’ basketball and golf coach.

“I can say this now as an adult – the best days are well-rounded with a lot of variety,” Steinberg said. “It completes things.”

Besides being an artist, Steinberg is also an athlete. She attended a small enough high school where she could play four sports. The season never ended for her. It was one continuous loop.

Golf was her best sport. She made it to the Iowa State Golf Tournament her junior and senior years.

Steinberg went on to attend college at Minnesota State University in Mankato on a golf scholarship. She earned her marketing degree and went on to get a master’s degree in healthcare administration. She took no art classes there. She was strictly business.

“When I was in college, it was pretty much business classes and golf,” Steinberg said, adding she made lifelong friendships with her teammates and coaches as they travelled across the Midwest for tournaments.

Her college highlight was a meet in South Dakota where she shot in the mid-70s. Golf is its own form of art. She still takes plenty of time to play it with her husband.

“When everything comes together in one day, that’s usually when golf is good,” Steinberg said. “But it doesn’t happen all the time.”

Since she got out of school, she has worked in marketing – she does marketing for L.R. Falk Construction as a day job. What she learned in school and on the job helps her with her jewelry business.

“Sometimes I like the marketing side of the business just as much as I do creating,” Steinberg said. “I enjoy the analytics of how customers find you. It goes hand-in-hand.”

In the same vein, Steinberg enjoys the practicality of making jewelry that is affordable.

“I would rather make something that is in-style and affordable, and whoever the customer is, she can wear it for as long as she wants to, but it isn’t something that breaks the bank,” Steinberg. “I try to keep up on what’s in style, what’s versatile but affordable at the same time.”

Inspiration

Steinberg loves bright colors. There is fun in what she does as well. While she works with heat, she has yet to burn out.

She also wears her own work. In some ways that makes her a living advertisement for her products.

In the future, she does not want to get so big she cannot fill her orders.

The most frustrating part of her artwork is when beads crack in the process of creation. Steinberg is a perfectionist and a professional and she does not like waste, but she has to make room for happy accidents, as well.

“It can be extremely frustrating when I’m trying something new,” Steinberg said. Breakage is part of expanding her expertise, however, and if she did not fail, she would not learn. “You have to understand the thermal part of how hot to keep the glass, but you can’t let it sit out for very long. There are only so many times you can pull a bead in and out of the flame.”

There are times when Steinberg thinks she has made a fantastic work of art only to find out the glass is cracked. It is like using a computer, not being able to save, and losing all your work.

“You could’ve spent a lot of time on it, too,” Steinberg said.

Inspiration is part of the process. According to Steinberg, sometimes she has it, sometimes she doesn’t. There are good days and bad days, just like with golf. A jewelry maker can get writer’s block. Creativity is not a straight line.

The shop gets messy. Glass can pop. Steinberg is fortunate to have her own space outside of the house.

“It’s not the cleanest process,” Steinberg said.

Despite the mess, Steinberg is in love with what she does. Sometimes it is her mistakes that define her success. A cluttered shop equals successful artwork, along with a growing business, as she tries to strike a balance between the two. For Steinberg, it is worth the effort.