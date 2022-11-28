Meacham Ginapp holds on to victory after recount

Lori Meacham Ginapp remains the victor in the race for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor in District 3 after a recount held at the courthouse last week.

County Auditor Adam Wedmore, who supervised the recount performed by a three-person Recount Board, said Meacham Ginapp gained a vote and O'Connor lost one vote when ballots were recounted by a tabulating machine.

O'Connor requested the recount after trailing 2,280-2,277 when votes were counted Nov. 8.

District 3 covers northern Mason City and the northeast portion of the county.

Wedmore said recounts are conducted at the request of the candidates in Iowa and are not automatically triggered based on how close the race is. Any candidate can file for a recount by simply filling out a form and paying a bond. For countywide positions the cost is $100 and for statewide positions it is $150.

The Recount Board was made up of Tim Lapointe, Steve Smith and Bennett Smith. The Board of Supervisors will canvass the election for a third time on Tuesday morning. Supervisor Chair Chris Watts remained the winner in District One after a recount was requested by opponent Amanda Ragan, who trailed by 11 votes after election night and 15 votes after the recount.