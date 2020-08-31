 Skip to main content
MCPD warns of scammers impersonating officers
Authorities are alerting community members of a scam in which the caller claims to be a Mason City police officer and demanding money from the intended victim. 

Police say they have been receiving reports that residents have received phone calls in which a male identifies himself as a Lt. John or a David Nelson with the Mason City Police Department, and threatening the resident with criminal charges if they refuse to send him money.

No one has yet sent the man any money, but police are asking residents to remain vigilant and to hang up if they receive a call from the suspect.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

