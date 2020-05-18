MCPD reminds residents to keep tabs on pets

The Mason City Police Department issued a statement reminding residents to keep their pets' records and vaccinations up to date to prevent a trip to the pound.
All dog and cat owners are required to ensure their animals are current on their rabies shots and city licenses; the mandate includes emotional-support and service animals.
According to the statement, Animal Control has seen an uptick in calls as the weather has become more mild, prompting law enforcement to reach out to pet owners in an effort to help them prevent extensive fines and the risk of their pet being taken to the animal shelter.
The police department also warns that pets should be secured and supervised at all times, noting that an animal who bites someone, or an animal at large, may be impounded as well.
Once a pet is impounded, ownership must be proven by the resident and any applicable fines must be paid in order for the animal to be released.
Owners may also be issued criminal citations.
Pet licenses may be obtained at the Mason City Animal Shelter and City Hall. Some veterinarians also provide licensing services.
Those with questions may call Animal Control at 641-494-3560.
Nugget the therapy dog (1).jpg
Nugget the therapy dog (2).jpg
Nugget the therapy dog (3).jpg
Nugget the therapy dog (4).jpg
Nugget the therapy dog (5).jpg
Nugget the therapy dog (6).jpg
Nugget the therapy dog (7).jpg
Nugget the therapy dog (8).jpg
Nugget the therapy dog (9).jpg
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News, Crime and Courts Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!