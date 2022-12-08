MCPD package program going strong

There’s not much worse than explaining to the kids that their perfect Christmas gifts were stolen by “porch pirates” before you returned home from work.

Thankfully there’s been a safety net set up by the Mason City Police Department. Beginning last year the MCPD has been offering to receive and store packages to be picked up later, and this year has been busy.

“We’ve had a really good turnout this year,” said Courtney Moretz, MCPD crime victim coordinator and package manager. “We started it a couple weeks before Black Friday, whereas last year we started on Dec. 1. We had a total of 37 packages last year and we’ve had 44 so far this year. It’s going really well.”

Moretz said she expects next week to be busy, but intake to slow down a little leading up to Christmas Day.

“Last year I felt like the week before Christmas was pretty dead,” she said. “People just want to get them wrapped and ready to go.”

While there’s only been one report of a package being stolen so far this year, Moretz said, the program does more than just protect people’s property.

“We want to be a prevention tool for our community, but also that we’re saving our officers time because they’re not having to go out and take theft reports,” she said.

Moretz said packages must weigh less than 50 pounds and a government-issued ID is required for pickup.

The program is the brainchild of MCPD Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Packages can be shipped to: [resident’s name,] Mason City Police Department, 78 South Georgia Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.

Staff will be available to retrieve packages Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff will also be available until 7 p.m. Wednesdays in December and on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. All packages must be picked up by Dec. 23 or they will be returned to sender.