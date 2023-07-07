The Mason City Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying a a deceased person found Thursday.

According to a press release, officers responded to a report of found human remains in the 200 block of Seventh Street Northeast around 2:10 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the initial report after being directed to the location by the reporting party. An investigation was made at the scene with the assistance of the Medical Examiner.

Officials do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community

Due to decomposition, the identity of remains is unknown. Police have been working with the State Medical Examiner’s Officer to obtain additional information that could assist with identification.

The deceased was described as male, race unknown, approximately 20-40 years of age with a height of 5’6” to 5’10” and weighing approximately 170 pounds. The man was dressed in green jogger sweat pants, a black tank top, and wearing black and red Nike brand tennis shoes. In addition, there was an Ace-wrap bandage on the male’s left ankle.

Anyone with information that may be useful in identifying the remains is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.