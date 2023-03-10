Students from Mason City High School assembled in the auditorium Friday afternoon for a raucous pep assembly that included human bowling.

Principal Dan Long kicked things off with a welcome message and brief history lesson in one. “We are very proud to say that Mason City was the first high school in the State of Iowa to hold a special assembly to honor our Special Olympians,” he announced to hoots and cheers.

It’s something Nicole Deal, special-education teacher, MCHS Special Olympics delegation manager and Best Buddies Club advisor loves to see.

“We have general and special education students pair up in a volunteer program. They form natural friendships both in and out of school and it really shows,” she said.

Up in the bleachers, two longtime friends sat together. Jarrod McMinn is a senior at MCHS and has been involved in Special Olympics since he was in middle school. Ryan Hauert has, too, and the young men share a love of bowling and track and field. The Spring Classic showcases competition in basketball, cheerleading and dance, gymnastics and powerlifting. Hauert won’t be participating this time, but McMinn is predicting his team is going to take first place. “He’s an optimistic guy,” says his buddy Ryan.

That’s not all McMinn is predicting. “I’m gonna be famous by the end of the year,” he shouted over the pep band. Asked if he was excited for the Spring Classic he grinned, “Of course. It’s basketball.”

Senior Special Olympians received their letters of athletic participation for the variety of sports they compete in. Abbigail Taylor was one of the seniors honored during the ceremony and also performed in the Unified Dance Team’s performance. Taylor says if there’s one thing you should know about Special Olympics it’s that “you should just have fun.”

Fun was certainly on the program as Special Olympians and MCHS teachers and administrators got the crowd pumped up for human bowling. Teams played theme songs, wore costumes and had choreographed entrances. Principal Dan Long and Associate Principal Chris Kreuger as Captain Eagle and the Riverhawk got plenty of attention as the first contestants.

March is Inclusion Month and the 30th Special Olympics Pep Assembly celebrates not just Special Olympians, but the MCHS Best Buddies club, as well. Students supporting other students is what the MCHS Best Buddies Club is all about.