MCFD welcomes new recruits, marks promotions

The Mason City Fire Department held a ceremony on Friday afternoon, swearing in four new firefighter-EMTs, as well as promoting two others.

Mayor Bill Schickel swore in new department members Wesley Hardy, Scott Watson, Alex Potter and Spencer Nash. Randy Elsbernd was also sworn in as Assistant Deputy Chief of Training, and Thomas Wollner as 1st Battalion Lieutenant.

The socially-distanced ceremony began with a recitation of the "Fireman's Prayer," by Deputy Chief of Operations Aaron Beemer, and wrapped up with a speech delivered by Fire Chief Erik Bullinger.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

