The Mason City School Board conducted the first reading Monday of a series of policy changes that would bring the district into compliance with newly enacted state legislation, most notably regarding the review of instructional materials and the district’s policy towards students’ gender identity.

The policy changes, as recommended by the Iowa Association of School Boards, were made as a result of a sweeping educational reform bill championed by legislative Republicans and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May.

“This legislative session, we secured transformational education reform that puts parents in the driver’s seat, eliminates burdensome regulations on public schools, provides flexibility to raise teacher salaries, and empowers teachers to prepare our kids for their future,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Education is the great equalizer and everyone involved — parents, educators, our children — deserves an environment where they can thrive.”

Gender identity,

sexual healthUnder SF 496, school districts are no longer legally required to provide instruction regarding HIV/AIDS to all students, and it prohibits instruction regarding the the transmission and prevention of human papillomavirus and HIV/AIDS for first- through sixth-graders. Grades seven through 12 will be required to receive “age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development including instruction regarding human sexuality, self-esteem, stress management, interpersonal relationships, domestic abuse, instruction in prevention and control of disease, including sexually transmitted diseases,” the legislation reads.

Health curricula for seventh- through 12-graders may still include instruction on HIV/AIDS, but it is no longer required.

Regarding gender identity, the new policy reads “no employee of the district will provide false or misleading information to the parent/guardian of a student regarding that student’s gender identity or intention to transition to a gender that is different from their birth certificate or certificate issued upon adoption. If a student makes a request to a licensed employee to accommodate a gender identity, name, or pronoun that is different than what was assigned to the student in the student’s registration forms or records, the licensed employee is required by Iowa law to report the request to an administrator. The school administrator receiving the report is required by Iowa law to report to the student’s parent/guardian. This requirement also applies to all nicknames. To maintain compliance with Iowa law and also provide efficiency in the reporting requirements listed above, the Superintendent will provide the opportunity for parents and guardians to list in the student’s registration paperwork any and all nicknames used for students.”

Additionally, if “a student enrolled in a school district requests an accommodation that is intended to affirm the student’s gender identity from a licensed practitioner employed by the school district, including a request that the licensed practitioner address the student using a name or pronoun that is different than the name or pronoun assigned to the student in the school district’s registration forms or records, the licensed practitioner shall report the student’s request to an administrator employed by the school district, and the administrator shall report the student’s request to the student’s parent or guardian.”

The board policy will also include the prohibition of any type of instruction relating to gender identity or sexual orientation to students in kindergarten through grade six.’

'Parents’ rights'

The district will now be required to publish on the district’s website a comprehensive list of all books available to students in libraries operated by the school district.

This comes amid a nationwide controversy about the "banning of books" in school libraries, brought to the forefront by groups advocating the ban of classroom and other school materials they consider to be “obscene.”

The district’s policy already states that instructional materials, including teacher manuals, films, tapes or other supplementary material which will be used in connection with any survey, analysis, or evaluation as part of any federally funded programs are available for inspection by parents. Another policy calls for the removal of the requirement that two high school students (selected annually by the principal) serve on the materials review committee in the case of a hearing; complying with the law that forbids students from serving on such committees.

All licensed school employees, teachers, coaches and paraeducators and all school employees 18 years of age or older are now mandatory reporters as provided by law and are to report alleged incidents of child abuse they become aware of within the scope of their professional duties:

“Within 24 hours of receiving a report that a student may have been the victim of conduct that constitutes bullying and/or harassment, the district will notify the parent or guardian of the student. If as a result of viewing surveillance system data or based on a report from a school district employee, the district determines that a student has suffered bullying or harassment by another student enrolled in the district, a parent or guardian of the student may enroll the student in another attendance center within the district that offers classes at the student’s grade level, subject to the requirements and limitations established in Iowa related to this topic.”

The district also must obtain “prior written consent of a student’s parent or guardian before requiring a student to take part in any survey, analysis, activity, or evaluation that reveals information concerning political affiliations or beliefs of the student or the student’s parent or guardian, mental or psychological problems of the student or the student’s family, sexual behavior, orientation, or attitudes, illegal, antisocial, self-incriminating, or demeaning behavior, critical appraisals of other individuals with whom the student has close familial relationships, legally recognized privileged or analogous relationships, such as those of attorneys, physicians, or ministers, religious practices, affiliations, or beliefs of the student or the student’s parent or guardian, and income (except when required by law to determine eligibility for participation in a program or for receiving financial assistance under such a program)."

The aforementioned policy changes will be put to a vote for adoption by the school board after a second public reading.

Nurses, staff shortages

The board approved a number of personnel changes, including renewed contracts for seven school nurses. As previously reported, the board voted to reduce school nurses’ hours, agreeing to a plan that would see the nurses’ time cut in each of the buildings to fewer than one full-time equivalent (FTE), bringing the current number of 8 FTE nurses down to 6.475. This reduction was before one of the district’s school nurses voluntarily resigned. To meet the nursing needs of the school district, 4 to 4.25 hours a week have been added to the schedules of the seven school district nurses, whose contracts were all unanimously approved.

The board denied the resignation and release of contract of high school language arts teacher Whitney Kading, which the administration said was on or after June 30 of this year and, consequently, the district has not yet been able to secure a replacement for the position or otherwise cover the classes being currently taught by Kading.

“Mason City Schools, like all schools in the state and nation, are experiencing fewer applicants for open positions,” said Superintendent Pat Hamilton. “Competition for teachers has never been more significant in Iowa than it is today. When teachers retire, resign, or move on, we have and will continue to be able to fill those positions with highly qualified teachers as long as we are early in the hiring cycle. The positions we have had more difficulty filling this year are positions that we received resignations later in the hiring cycle. This is an issue all school districts in Iowa are experiencing. Mason City Community Schools is committed to hiring and retaining the best professionals to serve our students.”

Other business

The board certified the completion of the construction for the natatorium and pool additions. The facility will be subject to final inspection later this month before the pool is filled and athletic activities can commence in the new addition, which was part of the $27 million expansion of MCHS athletic facilities completed earlier this year. Cooperative 28E agreements were renewed with the following entities: Four Oaks Family & Children’s Services, MercyOne North Iowa’s Educare program, Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care Centers, Little Angel’s Child Care & Preschool, and Sugar Plum Preschool.

Cherie Yoder was appointed as board secretary-treasurer and Amy Graven as the board recording secretary for 2023-2024.