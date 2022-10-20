MC fire department purchases new gear

The Mason City Fire Department recently put in an $102,725 order for 25 sets of new turnout gear.

The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) standard requires structural firefighting ensembles to be retired at no more than ten years from the date of manufacture.

According to Deputy Chief of Operations, Aaron Beemer, Mason City has 47 uniformed firefighters and each is allocated two sets of gear. “Every set of gear has a serial number and is very stringently controlled,” Beemer said.

He said it is his job to keep a list of how many firefighters are due to get new gear. “Each person gets a new set every five years.”

Requests were sent out to prospective vendors asking for information about the gear they offered, as well as bids for the equipment.

Delivery expectations also played a big part in the decision making. Beemer said that with the supply chain issues for these customized sets of gear with very technical fabrics, they were told it could be anywhere from five months to 24 months. ”That’s very typical right now with this industry,” Beemer said.

Beemer said the department evaluated the different manufacturers' products, looking at the available safety and design features that enable firefighters to perform their jobs effectively and safely.

Based on feedback from department members, durability and fit testing and price point comparisons, they decided to purchase the twenty-five complete sets of Inno Tex Energy brand gear through Sandry Fire Supply LLC.

“If we get a grant, we are sometimes able to purchase all of them at once, but most years we routinely purchase three to four sets,” Beemer said. department is using their $105,000 allocated for fiscal year 2022-2023 capital improvement projects.

In the future, Beemer said they would like to build the purchase of firefighting gear into their operating budget as an ongoing cost. “This is a new thing we’re trying to do. It takes a lot of planning.”

The new gear is expected to arrive in December.