MC fire department purchases new gear

The Mason City Fire Department recently put in an $102,725 order for 25 sets of new turnout gear.
The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) standard requires structural firefighting ensembles to be retired at no more than ten years from the date of manufacture.
According to Deputy Chief of Operations, Aaron Beemer, Mason City has 47 uniformed firefighters and each is allocated two sets of gear. “Every set of gear has a serial number and is very stringently controlled,” Beemer said.
He said it is his job to keep a list of how many firefighters are due to get new gear. “Each person gets a new set every five years.”
Requests were sent out to prospective vendors asking for information about the gear they offered, as well as bids for the equipment.
Delivery expectations also played a big part in the decision making. Beemer said that with the supply chain issues for these customized sets of gear with very technical fabrics, they were told it could be anywhere from five months to 24 months. ”That’s very typical right now with this industry,” Beemer said.
Beemer said the department evaluated the different manufacturers' products, looking at the available safety and design features that enable firefighters to perform their jobs effectively and safely.
Based on feedback from department members, durability and fit testing and price point comparisons, they decided to purchase the twenty-five complete sets of Inno Tex Energy brand gear through Sandry Fire Supply LLC.
“If we get a grant, we are sometimes able to purchase all of them at once, but most years we routinely purchase three to four sets,” Beemer said. department is using their $105,000 allocated for fiscal year 2022-2023 capital improvement projects.
In the future, Beemer said they would like to build the purchase of firefighting gear into their operating budget as an ongoing cost. “This is a new thing we’re trying to do. It takes a lot of planning.”
The new gear is expected to arrive in December.
1 of 18
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - dispatch
Dispatcher Mallory Dempsey enters information into a call during a night shift at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
First responders at a call in Mason City in September 2021. The Mason City Fire Department, which is also the local ambulance service, regularly uses the three ventilators it received late this summer from the state to provide non-invasive assistance to COVID-19 patients and others who are short of breath.
PHOTOS: A look at area first responders and law enforcement
Local News Editor and Photographer Lisa Grouette sat in and documented a typical shift at area first responder and law enforcement agencies.
1 of 18
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - dispatch
Dispatcher Mallory Dempsey enters information into a call during a night shift at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Kruse
Cerro Gordo County Deputy Mitch Kruse returns to his vehicle after checking on a driver whose truck had no brake lights.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - cross
A cross hangs inside Cerro Gordo County Deputy Tami Cavett's vehicle while she is on duty.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Cavett
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Tami Cavett checks in with a resident while making daily rounds through rural towns within the county.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Jensen
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Jensen speaks to a resident in Clear Lake.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Fire Maki
Lt. Neil Maki makes breakfast for the Third Battalion of the Mason City Fire Department.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - medical call
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - fire truck
Mason City firefighters Brad Meyer (L) and Craig Warner wash a truck as part of the station's weekly maintenance.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responders
First responders at a call in Mason City in September 2021. The Mason City Fire Department, which is also the local ambulance service, regularly uses the three ventilators it received late this summer from the state to provide non-invasive assistance to COVID-19 patients and others who are short of breath.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - photo wall
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - PD and FD med call
Members of the Mason City police and fire departments respond to a medical call.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - fire breakfast
Members of Mason City Fire and Ambulance's Third Battalion have breakfast together while on a 24-hour shift.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Fire med call
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Potter
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - MCPD shooting investigation
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Police Klemas
Officer Steve Klemas of the Mason City Police Department tags evidence bags after returning from the scene of an investigation.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - police briefing
Officers working the third shift at the Mason City Police Department are briefed by Chief Jeff Brinkley before heading out on their respective patrols.
Lisa Grouette
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - police, teen
Mason City Police Officers respond to a harassment call.