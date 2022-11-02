MC council approves WHKS agreement for bike trails

The Mason City Council approved a professional services agreement for the city’s Destination Iowa Outdoor Recreation project.

WHKS will complete preliminary design for the multi-faceted project as well as cost estimates for the purpose of bundling projects to align with existing or future funding needs and availability.

The city and Cerro Gordo County were awarded $4.5 million last month for a Destination Iowa Fund grant. The focus of the grant is to create a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities, as well as creating, improving and connecting new and existing trails. These projects, involving multiple components and areas of the city and county, will be completed in collaboration with North Iowa Human Powered Trails.

Some of the city’s projects will include the High Line Trail, Murphy Park Trail and Bridge, Scrip Road Conversion and Illinois Bridge improvements, as well as safety-crossing improvements.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said a lot of engineering work needs to be done before the city can bid out the projects. “Some of the trails, things like single-track trails can really be more on the fly. You look at the lay of the land and you develop those with the contours of the land, whereas projects like putting a bridge across the river require a lot of engineering, a lot of regulatory oversight,” Burnett said.

Burnett talked about a series of connecting trails from Asbury Park to the Muse-Norris softball diamonds, which will include a bridge to be constructed across the Winnebago River.

Destination Iowa funds must be committed by the end of 2024, however, the city has until the end of 2026 to actually spend those funds. Burnett explained that by getting the projects out to bid, awarded and contracts signed they have met the 2024 commitment obligation while having two more years to get the projects done.

“The takeaway is you get it done as quick as possible, but you just need to make sure you have every aspect of it at least bid out and under contract by 2024,” Burnett said.

These projects will be reviewed and brought forward for positioning in the fiscal year 2024 and 2025 budgets. Budgeted funds will cover the costs for preliminary engineering and the fees for professional services will be paid with local option sales and services tax funds.