Mayor Schickel: No gatherings of 10 or more in the city allowed

Despite the closure, employees will still be around to field calls from local residents and essential services such as transit, sanitation and emergency response will continue to operate. In the case of transit, vehicles will be cleaned regularly and the city is asking that riders practice social distancing.

While announcing the restriction and the change in services, Schickel also acknowledged the tough decisions that vital city workers are having to make to ensure that things continue to function.

"City workers can't stay home and we owe them a special debt of gratitude."

As of now, according to Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft, there are no confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County but there's a likelihood of localized cases being confirmed.