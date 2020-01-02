Mayor Bill Schickel to deliver State of Mason City address on Tuesday

New Year. New address.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Mayor Bill Schickel will deliver his annual "State of the City Address" before the regular city council meeting.
The address, which will be held in the public library's "Mason City Room," will cover the past year while also previewing what's to come in 2020 and digging into what the city is currently doing.
During his 2019 State of the City Address, Schickel called 2019 a "year of promise" and declared that the arena project would be completed by year's end (it officially opened in early December 2019).
He also covered the "Willow Creek Master Plan" which focuses on revitalizing areas along Mason City's waterfront.
"The beautiful river that flows through downtown was made famous in 'The Music Man ... it has more potential today than ever," Schickel said. "There is no reason Mason City can’t have a river walk that rivals San Antonio. Affordable mid range housing should be part of the mix in the river walk area."
In July, the city made strides toward such housing with the groundbreaking of the 133 unit Talon housing complex in the lower lot of Mason City's Southbridge Mall.
As for what's to come in 2020, the city is still looking to complete the hotel portion of the long-running River City Renaissance project.
Gatehouse Capital, which is developing the project, has set a tentative date of February to get financing locked in for the hotel. If that hurdle is cleared, at that time, Gatehouse and the city would aim for a May to June groundbreaking.
At least one other project that the city will look to make significant progress on in 2020 is the High Line Trail project, which will run through about six miles of the city.
In 2019, city officials got the project going, made pertinent land transfers and cleared out certain areas for future construction.
But in the summer, City Administrator Aaron Burnett announced that the cost for the full length of the trail would require securing "significant additional private funding to match the public funding committed to the project."
