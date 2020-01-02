Mayor Bill Schickel to deliver State of Mason City address on Tuesday

In July, the city made strides toward such housing with the groundbreaking of the 133 unit Talon housing complex in the lower lot of Mason City's Southbridge Mall.

As for what's to come in 2020, the city is still looking to complete the hotel portion of the long-running River City Renaissance project.

Gatehouse Capital, which is developing the project, has set a tentative date of February to get financing locked in for the hotel. If that hurdle is cleared, at that time, Gatehouse and the city would aim for a May to June groundbreaking.

At least one other project that the city will look to make significant progress on in 2020 is the High Line Trail project, which will run through about six miles of the city.

In 2019, city officials got the project going, made pertinent land transfers and cleared out certain areas for future construction.