Mayor Bill Schickel calls it a "decade of doing" at Mason City Council meeting

Gatehouse has found a hotelier, in Hyatt, and has a time table that shows a late-May, early-June 2020 groundbreaking, but still hasn't produce a financier. However, Gatehouse Capital Representative David has said the plan is to have financing secure in February.

Another Schickel acknowledged was the continual revitalization of the North End.

He argued that the Mason City neighborhood will be bolstered by $62.8 million expansion at the Kraft Heinz plant but city officials have also talked about how part of the work needed there is as much about communal perception as it is business interests.

In pivoting between the two eras, what's happened and what's to come, Schickel said that Mason City had just been through those "exciting times" and was headed into a "decade of doing" that he said would help in further changing attitudes and perceptions about what Mason City is and what it's capable of.

While the Mason City Council's agenda was relatively thin, with only 11 items on it, at least one item brought out nearly a dozen people.