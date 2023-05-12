In the United States one in five adults will suffer a mental illness within a calendar year and May is Mental Health Awareness month.

It is estimated that two in five U.S. adults suffer chronic physical ailments, with up to 95% of the world's population living with either an acute or chronic physical illness at any given time.

It is widely believed by mental heath professionals that without the stigma of mental illness, numbers for mental health conditions would be very close to those of physical conditions.

The United Kingdom-based Mental Health Foundation says, "Physical health problems significantly increase our risk of developing mental health problems, and vice versa."

Mental and physical health are directly linked, although medical care in the United States often differentiates between the two. Much like dental care, it is a separate discipline, although providers of any specialty will tell you the sections are deeply interconnected.

Just as with physical health, anyone could experience a bout of mental illness of varying severities. A chronic issue such as clinical depression could require multiple talk therapy sessions as well as medication.

Someone who experiences a tragedy, the fire at the Kirk Apartments for example, may experience distress, hopelessness and depression. With appropriate treatment, much like a physical illness, this distress can be relieved.

Both mental and physical illness can be chronic, or long-term, requiring continuing care or acute. An acute illness comes on relatively quickly and can be alleviated with medical ministrations. Think of diabetes versus a common cold.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, it is estimated that ALL adults will experience a mental illness at some point in their lives. For people who have appropriate and caring support, they may never even think of their situation as a mental illness, rather, they see it as a difficult time they had to get through. When folks don't have that support, symptoms can be more difficult to manage.

Americans in particular have a sense of self-sufficiency that can lead them to keep their mental distress to themselves. While each mental illness has it's own set of symptoms, just as physical illness, there are some common signs that a person is struggling with their mental health.

The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) offers a few warning signs to look for is you believe a loved one is suffering an acute or more serious mental illness. If someone in your life is displaying these symptoms, take a moment to see if they need support from you or a professional mental health provider:

Avoiding friends and social activities

Difficulties understanding or relating to other people

Changes in sleeping habits or feeling tired and low energy

Overuse of substances like alcohol or drugs

Multiple physical ailments without obvious causes (such as headaches, stomach aches, vague and ongoing “aches and pains”)

Inability to carry out daily activities or handle daily problems and stress

Nearly all mental health providers will agree that there are some tips and tricks for maintaining your mental health to prevent an illness. These include building good habits such as quality, restful sleep in a peaceful location, building stronger relationships with people you connect with, savoring healthy and nutritious food, and moving your body.

Each person is unique in how they find joy, but both physical and mental health providers encourage these types of self-care as a way to ease mental burdens and find relaxation. Exercise and a healthy diet are important factors in well-being, and there are lots of ways to reach that goal. Take a dance class, go hiking, start a garden or just invite a friend for lunch at home.

Just as with physical illness, prevention is not perfect. If you are experiencing distressing symptoms, reach out to a loved one, your primary care provider or call Your Life Iowa, a statewide crisis line that offers referrals, counseling and more.

In North Iowa, there are a number of resources for mental health care that can be found at The city of Mason City's website under the documents tab. It is labeled Mental Health Resources by County and offers contact information for a variety of providers.

Nationally, 988 is the three-digit code for the mental health chat, suicide and crisis line. If you or a loved one have questions or concerns, the hotline is designed to help you find the resources you need.