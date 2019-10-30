Matthew Retz grew up watching his mother and father help people in their roles as emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
That familiarity turned into passion when Matthew obtained his EMT (emergency medical technician) certification from NIACC when he was a senior in high school.
The love for helping people in his community never waned as he ran on the Sheffield Volunteer EMS and worked for Franklin General Hospital, all while attending college.
But the stresses of the job became too much for the young man to bear, according to his mother Nancy, and he took his own life in August 2014.
"He had a passion for emergency medicine unlike anyone I know," said Nancy, the EMS Manager at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. "He put so much of himself in helping others, but he didn't take the time to help himself."
Nancy said she and her family will never get to see Matthew become what he was truly meant to be in life, but because of his passion for helping others and for emergency medicine, they all know in their hearts he would have been successful.
For what he accomplished in his short life and for what he could have become, Matthew's sister, Sarah Retz, nominated Matthew as a Globe Gazette "Community First Responders" recipient.
"Matt loved his job and was good at his job," Sarah said in her nomination letter. "He had the ability to connect with any and all of his patients. He made a huge impact on not only his patients, but also his co-workers."
Matthew's story
While he loved emergency medicine and helping people, when he was in high school Matthew told his family he thought he wanted to be a music teacher.
Looking out for her son's best interest, Nancy told Matthew that he needed a back-up plan and told him about the EMT class at NIACC. He decided to enroll and was hooked.
According to Nancy, he fell in love with EMS, and even when he was attending college for music continued to work as a volunteer EMS in Sheffield and at the Franklin General Hospital.
Even in college he felt the pull of becoming an EMT. He was at a crossroads and decided to tell his family he wanted to pursue his passion as an EMT and then become a paramedic.
"He told me one day that he didn't want to stay in college," Nancy said. "He said 'my heart is in the ambulance.'"
Matthew later decided to pursue becoming a paramedic and obtained his certification from DMACC (Des Moines Area Community College), and after that worked in the Des Moines area before coming back to North Iowa.
He eventually got a job with AMR Ambulance Service in Charles City. Sarah said in her nomination letter that it was a job Matthew truly loved.
She also said her brother had a passion for community CPR and taught classes to the general public whenever he had a chance, including classes for younger children.
"Matt loved his job, but eventually the stress became too much," Sarah said in her letter. "He is no longer living, but he was a fantastic paramedic and his story needs to be shared to help save other first responders."
