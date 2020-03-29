Master Gardener program emphasizes education, public service

She and John also took some things they started but never got planted in the ground last year and took them to her father’s garden. Debra is currently designing a garden in front of her house so when her dad needs more space in his garden for vegetables, he can bring back the plants she and John gave him.

The Sjolinders’ gardening shed is also sort of a heart piece, according to Debra. Their neighbor, the late Ed Lala, helped John build it. John and Debra’s anniversary date was inscribed in the cement poured for the floor before it dried.

Debra said she loves this time of the year because some early plants are starting to poke out of the ground. Her snowdrops began to bloom in mid-March.

Although spring in North Iowa can sometimes be interpreted by the return of snow, “the frost date never changes,” Debra said.

Those who are worried about planting too early in the season can use a ground thermometer to test the temperature of the earth, according to Debra.

Also, when forsythia bushes start to bloom, it’s warm enough to start planting, she said.

You don’t need a big yard, or even a yard at all, to be a gardener, according to Debra. She said container gardening is a good option for apartment dwellers.