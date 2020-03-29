Master Gardener program emphasizes education, public service

The Master Gardener program provides the opportunity to learn more about horticulture while serving the community.
It’s also a great way to meet new people, according to Master Gardener Debra Sjolinder, of Mason City.
“You develop a community of friends,” she said.
Debra and her husband, John, became Master Gardeners in 2006.
The Master Gardener program is part of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Individuals who complete the training share their time and expertise as volunteers in community gardens, city beautification projects and farmers markets.
Debra’s family roots are in agriculture and gardening. Her father and her paternal grandparents were farmers west of Fertile, while her maternal grandparents were “forever gardeners,” she said.
Debra wanted a garden of her own when she became an adult, but for a number of years she lived in cities. She registered for the Master Gardener program when she returned to North Iowa.
“It has been a wonderful way to become educated about all sorts of gardening things,” she said.
Master Gardeners learn about seeds, indoor and outdoor plants, herbicides and pests.
Completing the required classes to become a Master Gardener takes about four months, which is followed by an internship period. Participants must complete a certain number of service hours.
To maintain their status, Master Gardeners must receive continuing education and complete service projects.
Debra and John have done some service projects together, such as starting garden plots on either side of the front entrance of the North Iowa Christian School.
The Sjolinders, along with NICS parents, planted hydrangeas, allium, spearmint and peppermint. Hy-Vee Drug and Hy-Vee East donated materials.
Two summers ago, Debra and other members of the Gardeners of North Iowa, one of two garden clubs in Mason City, revived the garden at the Salvation Army, which had been dormant for a decade.
Mason City’s other gardening club is called Rake and Hoe.
Debra said volunteers work on pollinator gardens with Todd Von Ehwegen, conservation education manager for Cerro Gordo County Conservation.
A group of women who call themselves the Shady Ladies maintain the Shade Gardens at Central Park. Other volunteers keep the gardens at East Park beautiful.
“You develop great friendships” through working on these projects, Debra said.
When they aren’t doing volunteer horticulture projects, the Sjolinders take care of the gardens at their home.
They name their gardens “just for fun,” Debra said.
The Dining Garden gets the most sun, so they have hydrangeas and several perennials there.
The Shade Garden, located under a tree in the backyard, has hostas and other shade-loving plants.
The plot behind the couple’s gardening shed has gone by several different names over the years, including the Nursery and the Experimental Garden.
Last summer, the Sjolinders pulled out several bushes that came with the property when they bought it but never liked and planted a row of six different varieties of hydrangeas.
Debra said she loves hydrangeas because of “the beautiful variety of blooms.”
Hydrangeas have different kinds of flowers in various colors. Debra said the plants can be kept short or groomed to grow taller.
New varieties of hydrangeas are available every year, she said.
Some of the plants in the Sjolinders’ gardens have sentimental value.
“There’s a lot of heart pieces to gardening that I love,” Debra said.
For example, the couple has some rhubarb dug up from John’s great-grandmother’s garden planted in one of their gardens.
Debra said she has some plants that a dear friend started in her own garden, and vice versa.
She and John also took some things they started but never got planted in the ground last year and took them to her father’s garden. Debra is currently designing a garden in front of her house so when her dad needs more space in his garden for vegetables, he can bring back the plants she and John gave him.
The Sjolinders’ gardening shed is also sort of a heart piece, according to Debra. Their neighbor, the late Ed Lala, helped John build it. John and Debra’s anniversary date was inscribed in the cement poured for the floor before it dried.
Debra said she loves this time of the year because some early plants are starting to poke out of the ground. Her snowdrops began to bloom in mid-March.
Although spring in North Iowa can sometimes be interpreted by the return of snow, “the frost date never changes,” Debra said.
Those who are worried about planting too early in the season can use a ground thermometer to test the temperature of the earth, according to Debra.
Also, when forsythia bushes start to bloom, it’s warm enough to start planting, she said.
You don’t need a big yard, or even a yard at all, to be a gardener, according to Debra. She said container gardening is a good option for apartment dwellers.
According to Debra, a good resource for anyone who wants advice on gardening is Iowa State University Extension’s Hortline at 515-294-3108. The Hortline is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.
Debra said she encourages anyone with an interest in gardening to enroll in the Master Gardener program, join a club or look for information online.
Whether it’s cactuses, African violets or exotic plants, “there’s something for everyone,” she said.
July 31 is the deadline to register online for the Master Gardener program. Classes start in mid-August.
Visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/mastergardener/become-master-gardener for more information on the program.
