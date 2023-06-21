The changing economic climate is leading Mason City to rethink some of it's plans for capital improvement projects.

"We just had a bid situation today which wasn't a fit," City Administrator Aaron Burnett told the City Council on Tuesday night. "Bids and estimates are consistently coming in over what was budgeted due to cost increases in materials and transportation."

That means the city must make some decisions about projects that have been planned for quite some time.

Cities lay out plans for street work, park upgrades and other amenities long in advance of a project getting started. Administrators budget how much each portion will cost and what funding stream will be used to pay the bill.

Once plans have been approved by the council, there are remedies for changes. Work can be altered to bring costs down, but only a finite amount of tax dollars exists to cover costs.

"These are hard decisions for a city. We want to stay on track with our plans, and that means we may have to shift some timelines or pull back on the scope. Some projects may be delayed if it means keeping to our budget," Burnett says.

Also at Tuesday's council meeting, Burnett reported the city is still working with the Landfill of North Iowa to reestablish a recycling stream for Mason City garbage customers. The contractor that had previously provided those services is no longer available, and the city and landfill are working to find a new company to collect recyclables.

During his monthly administrator's report, Burnett touted the housing development going on in the city, especially in light of the Kirk Apartment fire in April. He praised the River II development, upper story housing downtown and the Federal Row Homes, which held a groundbreaking for an 11-unit townhouse style home development Wednesday morning.

City Finance Director Brent Hinson said the city is in strong financial shape despite the changes that may come for capital improvements.

"Oh, yes. The city is doing very well. We're in good shape. We just want to be sure we stay in good shape by not overspending on projects we've committed to. We want to get everything done without budget overruns," Hinson said.

Burnett also reminded citizens that summer is heavy on construction and detours. The city will provide regular updates regarding traffic on its website and Facebook page.