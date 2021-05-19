Mason City's Music Man Square celebrates Meredith Willson's birthday

Several dozen North Iowa residents were treated to a birthday celebration in honor of late composer Meredith Willson at The Music Man Square in Mason City on Tuesday.

The Square, modeled after the streetscape in Willson's popular musical, opened its doors to the public, serving popcord, pieces of cake and scoops of ice cream from the functioning sweets shop, as area performers walked around in period clothing, even breaking to reenact a scene from the musical. A viewing of "The Music Man" was also held.

The free event marked the 119th anniversary of Willson's birth, which was also commemorated earlier in the day at a graveside service held by the Mason City Chamber and delivered by Mason City High School and Newman Catholic drum majors and 2021 Band Festival royalty.

The MCHS Marching Band leads every North Iowa Band Festival, performing with Willson's signature "76 Trombones." This year's parade begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28 beginning on North Pennsylvania Avenue and running down East State Street to South Illinois Avenue.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

