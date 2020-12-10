 Skip to main content
Mason City's Mr. Taco closing up location in Southbridge Mall
Mason City's Mr. Taco closing up location in Southbridge Mall

After more than four years in operation, Mr. Taco in Mason City's Southbridge Mall is now closed.

The popular taqueria made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. In the post, staff made sure to remind people that much of Mr. Taco's menu can still be found at Happy Donkey Tacos and Tequila Bar which is also owned by Luis Garcia.

There will be no more tacos in Southbridge Mall. 

More than four years since opening Mr. Taco with friends and family in the Mason City mall, the restaurant shared news to Facebook on Thursday that the Southbridge taqueria would be closing up shop.

"It is with great sadness that we are saying goodbye to Southbridge Mall, but before we do we want to say thank you to them and to you all," a post to the Mr. Taco Facebook page said. "You all have given us support when we first opened and now when times are tough."

Luis Garcia, owner of Happy Donkey Tacos and Tequila Bar, sits at the counter of his Mr. Taco store in the Southbridge Mall food court in Mason City.

Garcia closed his restaurant location in Northwood to open up in the mall location in Feb. 2016. Mr. Taco announced it was closing that location in Dec. 2020.

It's not a full goodbye however, more of a "see you later."

The post does note that the taco truck, which is how Mr. Taco got its start, might make a comeback this coming summer.

In addition, just a few months back, Garcia opened up the Happy Donkey Tacos and Tequila Bar on the South Federal Avenue Plaza. The menu there resembles that of Mr. Taco's but also has breakfast options and alcohol.

As the post on Facebook put it: "For now if you want some tasty tacos and still wanna say hi to Luis and Lulu, you can stop on by at the Happy Donkey Tacos and Tequila Bar."

After more than four years in operation, Mr. Taco in Mason City's Southbridge Mall is now closed.

When owner Luis Garcia first opened the restaurant in Feb. 2016, he said that he wanted to offer an eclectic mix of new creations inspired from his Mason City food truck that came before the fixed location and more traditional fare to reflect Garcia’s roots in the Veracruz region in eastern Mexico.

