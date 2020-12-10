Mason City's Mr. Taco closing up location in Southbridge Mall

There will be no more tacos in Southbridge Mall.
More than four years since opening Mr. Taco with friends and family in the Mason City mall, the restaurant shared news to Facebook on Thursday that the Southbridge taqueria would be closing up shop.
"It is with great sadness that we are saying goodbye to Southbridge Mall, but before we do we want to say thank you to them and to you all," a post to the Mr. Taco Facebook page said. "You all have given us support when we first opened and now when times are tough."
It's not a full goodbye however, more of a "see you later."
The post does note that the taco truck, which is how Mr. Taco got its start, might make a comeback this coming summer.
In addition, just a few months back, Garcia opened up the Happy Donkey Tacos and Tequila Bar on the South Federal Avenue Plaza. The menu there resembles that of Mr. Taco's but also has breakfast options and alcohol.
As the post on Facebook put it: "For now if you want some tasty tacos and still wanna say hi to Luis and Lulu, you can stop on by at the Happy Donkey Tacos and Tequila Bar."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
