A Mason City native with a well-honed funny bone will bring his comedy stylings back to his hometown Friday night.

"Comedy Night at Music Man Square" featuring Mike Brody with special guest James Stanley will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Music Man Square.

Mike Brody is a comedian with Mason City roots and a 20-year professional comedy career. He's toured throughout the U.S. and internationally, and he's excited for Friday's show at Music Man Square.

"Music Man Square is an amazing and beautiful venue. I haven't had a show in Mason City for a few years, and I've got lots of new stuff folks haven't heard," Brody said. It'll be great to see some familiar faces and have a little fun in my hometown."

Brody has an upbeat attitude and energy that makes it easy to see why he went into comedy. He started out at an open mic night and kept working on his material until he was confident he could put on a show for varied audiences. "Jokes might tear 'em up in one place and get nothing at the next. It takes patience and work, but you do it until the bad nights are less," he said.

"I wouldn't go so far as to say it's spiritual, but I definitely get into the zone up on stage."

Brody has taken comedy seriously from the beginning of his career, and he's excited about the open mics and supportive comedy structure he sees in Mason City. "It wasn't there when I started out. If someone wants to be a comic now, they can just walk into any open mic in town. It takes patience and work and lots of open mics, though.

During Brody's career, he's been featured on nationally syndicated radios shows like "The Bob and Tom Show," and "The Dan Patrick Show" podcast.

He has two comedy albums with Rooftop Comedy, "Sell me a Bridge" and "That's Not What I Meant," and can be seen in his 2019 Dry Bar Comedy special "Not Afraid of Butterflies."

Tickets are available at musicmansquare.org, by calling (641) 424-2852, at the door or at mikebrody.com.