Mason City's Grace United practicing while preaching

With the COVID-19 pandemic lasting longer than anyone had hoped, churches around the nation are looking for ways to spread positivity and love in a time when it’s most needed. The Grace United Methodist Church in Mason City has found its own way of helping out.

A few members of the church community hold a “Giving Tree” on Sundays from 4-5 p.m. in front of the church located on the north side of Mason City.

“Our message is that we are here for anyone who needs us,” Laura Gobeli said. “We offer prayers and support. It’s not a biblical, pushing our religion on anyone. It’s more just about community outreach.”

The church offers goods for free to community members who need it. Some of the things included are boxed foods, canned goods and fresh fruits and vegetables from the church garden. Some church members also bring their own fruits and vegetables from their gardens as well. The church also offers prayers to those in need.

When the church closed its doors in March at the beginning of the pandemic, members were searching for ways to help out. Starting at the beginning of June, the Giving Tree has been a great way to be a positive light.