Mason City's Grace United practicing while preaching

With the COVID-19 pandemic lasting longer than anyone had hoped, churches around the nation are looking for ways to spread positivity and love in a time when it’s most needed. The Grace United Methodist Church in Mason City has found its own way of helping out.
A few members of the church community hold a “Giving Tree” on Sundays from 4-5 p.m. in front of the church located on the north side of Mason City.
“Our message is that we are here for anyone who needs us,” Laura Gobeli said. “We offer prayers and support. It’s not a biblical, pushing our religion on anyone. It’s more just about community outreach.”
The church offers goods for free to community members who need it. Some of the things included are boxed foods, canned goods and fresh fruits and vegetables from the church garden. Some church members also bring their own fruits and vegetables from their gardens as well. The church also offers prayers to those in need.
When the church closed its doors in March at the beginning of the pandemic, members were searching for ways to help out. Starting at the beginning of June, the Giving Tree has been a great way to be a positive light.
“The church has been closed because of the COVID,” Jeannie Johnson said. “But we still felt we needed to be the hands and feet of Jesus and spread loving kindness through the neighborhood.”
Last Sunday, the church was giving away school supplies for kids. The church has also done peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and plans to give out paper products in the future.
“Every week is something different,” Gobeli said. “It’s all given out. Just donations to people that need it. If you want to donate and give back, that’s fine, we like to pay it forward. We expect nothing from it.”
The church hasn’t seen an overwhelming response, but the small event has slowly grown in numbers every week. Gobeli and Johnson are hoping to see more people from the community every Sunday.
“It’s not like we have people standing in line with it,” Johnson said. “But we are delivering to some of the neighbors and some are coming up.”
Members of the church say they will continue the Giving Tree for the foreseeable future. For church, the Rev. Pastor Craig Luttrell is playing music and delivering sermons virtually on the Grace United Methodist Church Facebook Page.
The church opens back up for sermons on Sept. 13 and will continue the Giving Tree every Sunday at 4 p.m.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!