Mason City's Friday Night Live hosts first virtual event
Friday Night Live will kickoff its summertime series with a virtual concert beginning at 7 p.m. on June 19.

In the advent of COVID-19, organizers shifted the seasonal, monthly street party to a Facebook Live musical performance.

Friday's lineup features three local acts, folk and rock band Levi Smith and the Bad Landings, singer-songrwriter Juni West, and high-energy pop and rock band Betty and the Gents.

The next two virtual Friday Night Live events are are scheduled for July 24 and Aug. 19, respectively.

Visit the Main Street Mason City Facebook page for details.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

