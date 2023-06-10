Friday Night Live is back for the summer, and the Globe Gazette is taking you behind the scenes to see just what it takes to put on a beloved community event.

Each Friday night of the summer season will feature live music and the First Friday has even more to offer. The First Friday of each month will have big name bands, food trucks and activities for kids and adults alike.

June 2 kicked off the Friday Night Live Summer Series with Kyle Renfro, a La Crosse, Wisconsin-based blues band. July 7 will spotlight Nicholas David, a contestant on The Voice and August 4 show is headlined by The Mockingbirds.

Visitors to the Main Street Mason City website will find their mission statement prominently displayed. It reads: "Main Street Mason City's Mission is to enhance, promote, and preserve downtown Mason City as a diverse business, cultural, and residential destination for the benefit of the entire community."

Steve Bailey, chair of the Main Street Mason City promotions committee, knows exactly what makes an event of this size come together. "We have amazing volunteers. Our funding comes from sponsorships and local businesses have been generous with their dollars as well as providing employees an opportunity to volunteer. We love what we do. We work hard at it, but it's the community coming together that really makes it go."

Community, togetherness and a palpable sense of excitement got the ball rolling early Friday morning, June 2 for the first First Friday of the season.

By 8 a.m. streets were blocked for the arrival of food trucks and volunteers spent quite a bit of time chasing errant drivers out of the closed off street. Food vendors are notorious for pushing the boundaries when it comes to set-up times and the trickle of early activity led many residents to believe they had the right of way through the barricades.

Once trucks, trailers and tents began to arrive there was no longer room for drivers to cut through the venue, but it didn't stop them from trying. North Federal Avenue is closed from State Street to First Street Northeast on Fridays.

Eventually, food trucks took their spots and began their arduous set-up tasks. George Baker, city of Mason City electrician, hauled fat electrical cords and spiders from place to place to ensure each vendor had electricity necessary for food safety.

One of the benefits of First Fridays is that food vendors are available for lunch. Service starts at 11 a.m. and continues through the evening entertainment. Downtown workers and residents have plenty of choices to tide them over until evening festivities.

June 2's First Friday had Filipino Foodie, Black Dog BBQ, Titanium Lunchbox and Cosmic Smash Burgers available for Lunch. Fizz Co. joined in around 5 p.m.

Joe and Lanee Duckert own Black Dog BBQ, a business that took off after they began competing in BBQ competitions. "The trailer has a service window and folks kept asking if they could order from us. After a while, we decided to go for it," Lanee said.

"We always try to have a special, or something different, when we go to each event. Today it's turkey legs. Smoking meat takes hours at a time, so we have to start the day before. Everyone (food vendors) starts ahead, but we have to smoke, too," she adds.

Once on site, there is much to accomplish as quickly as possible. At Titanium Lunchbox, Damon Baker and Shelby Goebel open the awning, place menus and set up condiments to accompany their diverse menu of pizza, walking tacos, tenderloins and more. Baker brings the truck from Britt, but doesn't mind a little drive. "We stick to the region, I guess. I usually don't travel more than a couple hours from home base, but we get out all over the area," he said.

While food trucks prepare for lunch, volunteers Melissa Evans and Dan True pulled in with a fan favorite, the dunk tank, a bright blue tub with a mechanism for dropping its victims into the water when a ball hits the target.

First Friday's 'dunkees' included Mason City High School principal Dan Long, Mason City Council Member and MCHS teacher John Lee and Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Lunchtime visitors were surprised when the Mason City Fire Department truck arrived to fill the dunk tank. They were expected at 10 a.m., but arrived closer to noon. A fire call the Wednesday prior left the truck's water rusty and clouded and the dunk tank got drained and refilled from the hydrant on the corner of Federal and State. Perplexing challenges can pop up at any time, requiring quick thinking and a flexible attitude.

Lindsey James, program coordinator for Main Street Mason City had been waiting on MCFD to fill the dunk tank and was glad firefighters returned quickly to remedy the situation. "One thing I wasn't prepared for is water quality issues," she joked.

Once food trucks are set up and serving, volunteers take a quick moment to grab a bite if there's time. Lunch signifies the end of phase one and after a snack, work begins in earnest.

Every Friday, Michael and Dana Lage from Iowa Mobile Stage construct a temporary stage at Principal Pavilion. The pieces fit together to allow staging in any size location. Michael describes the process as laborious but fulfilling. "We've got four stages out just this weekend."

He and Dana arrived at 12:30 p.m., right on time, for stage assembly which takes about 45 minutes. "He just got some new knees, so we might cut down the time it takes to set-up once he's 100%," Dana says. Michael bounced a little as if to test them.

"We'll be back as soon as the last note is played to tear down, pack up and re-assemble someplace new. It never ends," he said.

While the couple worked at the pavilion, Regan Banks of North Iowa Youth Center arrived with his inflatable tiger bounce house to entertain kids in the evening. Central Park was abuzz as volunteers brought carts stacked high with outdoor games and puzzles from the Parks and Recreation Department located at the arena in Southbridge Mall.

As afternoon rolled in, so did Renfro, his band and all the equipment they travel with. Matt Perez, owner of Lorados on Federal Plaza, rolled up his sleeves and unloaded gear onto the stage alongside band members.

Getting a band on stage is a process Bailey says starts the January before the show. "We have a committee that is 10 people strong. Five of them handle the bands and they have to book them pretty far in advance. They've done a great job of building relationships with musicians and bringing in really great talent."

"Main Street has about 30 volunteers for all of our events and other great projects. We're always on the lookout for civic-minded folks who want to help out with promotions, decorations, flower pots or other things going on," he adds.

Volunteers picked up the pace as showtime approached, setting up games and activities in Central Park. Country Axe inflated their mobile axe-throwing unit. Along the sidewalks, face painters, spin art and youth sports unfolded tables and laid out supplies and booklets to tempt onlookers.

As late afternoon gave way to early evening, attendees were setting up folding chairs or asking for patio tables at plaza restaurants. Lorados, Happy Donkey Tequila Bar, The Quarry and Simply Nourished all have patio seating ideal for enjoying a show at the Principal Pavilion.

"There's all new patio furniture and people like to sit outside," said Perez.

From there, the event becomes a whirlwind of fun and activity. Lines lengthen at the food trucks, families wander in to see the activities and the plaza fills up with Friday Night Live fans ready to rock out.

Kids bounce in and out of sight with flashes of butterflies, tigers or unicorns painted on their faces and run breathlessly through Central Park searching out playmates and friends. Parents make conversation at picnic tables and greetings are called out all evening long.

Attendee Jenny Stegen made spin art, had her face painted and even chalked a mural dedicated to her two cats, Simba and Dory. Stegen says she's a regular attendee of Friday Night Live and other community events. "I like activities," she said.

The hard work, planning and preparations by Main Street Mason City's committees, city employees, volunteers and vendors all come together on Friday nights.

PHOTOS: Friday Night Live - Behind the Scenes FNL 1 FNL 7 FNL 6 FNL 5 FNL 4 FNL 3 FNL 2 FNL 10 FNL 9 FNL 8 FNL 15 FNL 14 FNL 13 FNL 12 FNL 11 FNL 19 FNL 14.5 FNL 18 FNL 17 FNL 16 FNL 20 FNL 23 FNL22 FNL 21 Friday Night Live - Behind the Scenes