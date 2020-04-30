Mason City YMCA opening May 11

For people who are itching to get out of their homes and get their body moving again after weeks of quarantine, there is finally some hope on the horizon.
On Thursday, the Mason City YMCA announced that it will be reopening on May 11, with restrictions in place. The facility will be open to members only, with no day passes, guest passes, 30-day memberships, or Nationwide Memberships allowed. Only members 16 years of age or older will be allowed.
During this reopening, the building will be subject to strict social distancing guidelines. On the fitness floor, the cardio machines will be spaced apart, sanitized wipes will be provided, and the area will be monitored by staff.
Track: Limited people will be allowed on the track, and social distancing is required.
Gym: Members must bring their own ball, and no pick-up games are allowed.
Racquetball: Only two people are allowed on a court, and members must bring their own equipment.
Fitness classes: Reservations required. Classes are limited to nine people plus an instructor.
Changing rooms: Men's, women's, boy's, and girl's locker rooms will be closed as well as the sauna and steam rooms. Members will have access to items stored in the Men's and Women's locker rooms.
Pool: Closed until further notice
Child Watch: Closed
"We desire everyone to feel welcome and safe at the Y," said YMCA CEO Heath Hupke in a release. "We will be increasing our sanitation practices as well as ensuring our staff is healthy. We ask, if you choose to visit the Y, you do your part in keeping us a safe harbor, both physically and mentally for all who come to the Y."
