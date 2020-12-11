Mason City YMCA embracing more online programs during pandemic

"The kids, you can tell, there’s a difference in the kids. They appreciate being able to come more now. We’ve had kids who have had to quarantine and you can tell when they come back just how much they appreciate the socialization," Harrison said.

To try and make things as ordinary as possible for the kids, Harrison said the staff hasn't changed much beyond safety protocols. They don't want the kids to be stressed out. Harrison said that at the beginning of the summer, staff would get more questions from kids about COVID.

"Now it doesn’t get brought up a ton. It’s not really questions anymore," she said.

Online

Perhaps the biggest change for the Mason City YMCA during all of this has been its gradual move into the virtual realm.

As certain fitness classes have been reshuffled and reprioritized, YMCA Program Director Dylan Gonda said that an afternoon bootcamp type of class has been made available online for members to participate in without leaving home.

"Right now we’re trying to get nailed down with this one class," Gonda said. "But starting January, our goal is to start bringing most if not all of those classes into the virtual realm as well."