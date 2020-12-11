Mason City YMCA embracing more online programs during pandemic

One unintended consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic this year has been that people, organizations and businesses have had to rethink the way they do things.
That's if they're fortunate enough to. Some businesses, such as movie theaters, have basically had to stay closed. Others have migrated more online while scaling back certain programs.
In Mason City, the YMCA has had to do a little bit of everything this year.
Their organization was closed through May and when they did open back up the YMCA restricted use to members only, with no day passes, guest passes, 30-day memberships, or Nationwide Memberships allowed. On top of that, the building was subject to strict social distancing guidelines.
According to YMCA Mason City CEO Heath Hupke, membership has been lower in the time since even with the extra precautions.
"Our membership does go from 2 years old to 102 and you’re going to find a lot of families that don’t feel comfortable coming to the Y," Hupke said.
So some people have canceled or paused their membership for the time being while others, according to Hupke, have maintained their membership without ever showing up just to support the YMCA.
Childcare
Some of that downturn has also been seen in the YMCA's childcare programs.
Hupke said that during the summer of 2019, the Mason City YMCA had about 100 kids a day. This year it was about 50.
But because so many kids are out of regular school at the moment, Youth Development Director Haley Harrison said that the Mason City YMCA has essentially carried its summer camp program through to fall and winter, which wouldn't happen in a normal year.
Wednesdays are a busier day, with about 20 kids, and feature activities such as trips to the park.
According to Harrison, quite a few of the kids in the programs have parents who are teachers or work in the healthcare field in some way, including at MercyOne North Iowa. Harrison shared that it's meaningful to get to help those folks out with their kids right now.
"The kids, you can tell, there’s a difference in the kids. They appreciate being able to come more now. We’ve had kids who have had to quarantine and you can tell when they come back just how much they appreciate the socialization," Harrison said.
To try and make things as ordinary as possible for the kids, Harrison said the staff hasn't changed much beyond safety protocols. They don't want the kids to be stressed out. Harrison said that at the beginning of the summer, staff would get more questions from kids about COVID.
"Now it doesn’t get brought up a ton. It’s not really questions anymore," she said.
Online
Perhaps the biggest change for the Mason City YMCA during all of this has been its gradual move into the virtual realm.
As certain fitness classes have been reshuffled and reprioritized, YMCA Program Director Dylan Gonda said that an afternoon bootcamp type of class has been made available online for members to participate in without leaving home.
"Right now we’re trying to get nailed down with this one class," Gonda said. "But starting January, our goal is to start bringing most if not all of those classes into the virtual realm as well."
According to Gonda, other YMCA locations have either been reticent to offer anything online or have gone virtual as much as possible.
"We’re just trying to play the middle ground," he said.
If members don't make it to a Zoom of the class, Gonda said that the classes will be on demand for people to watch when they want.
Without the pandemic forcing change, Gonda doesn't know if the YMCA would've made such a move.
"A lot of community type things are being pushed in that virtual realm just to connect people. It’s caused the Y to pivot more quickly than I think we would’ve," he said.
It's that community and those connections that Hupke said has helped sustain the Mason City YMCA during a difficult stretch.
According to him, profit and non-profit organizations are still continuously giving support and donations. Some of that has dipped, but the support is still there.
"It’s all about the community," Hupke said. "It’s a micro community within a larger community that impacts everybody from our kids to our seniors."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
