Mason City woman wins $15,000 in scratch-off

A Mason City woman has won a $15,000 lottery prize.

Kay Kibsgaard won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Multiplied” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA, 4059 Fourth St. SW in Mason City, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.

Cash Multiplied is a $2 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $15,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.60.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.

