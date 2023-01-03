Mason City woman wins $300,000 on lottery ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A North Iowa woman has won a $300,000 lottery prize.
According to a press release, Nicole Anderson of Mason City won the 15th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game on a ticket purchased at Kwik Star, 1316 Fourth St. SW in Mason City.
She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
