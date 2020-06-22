× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before the City of Mason City white-tagged Luella Duenow-Scholl's house in March 2019, she had lived there for nearly 40 years.

She said that for at least the first five, she rented the house before buying it and eventually paying it off in 1992.

Over the years, she steadily accrued the kinds of things that make a house a home: newspaper clippings of family accomplishments, genealogical trees, photos from her husband Alan's time in the Air Force, DVDs of TV shows ("Dawson's Creek" is a particular favorite), furniture and clothes with significance like her wedding dress.

"Sentimental things," she called them.

When her husband Alan died in 2007, an urn with his ashes took a prominent place amidst those "sentimental things." So, too, did the flag she got at Alan's funeral that memorialized his time spent in the Air Force. Back before they'd met each other. Before Alan became a factory worker in the Twin Cities. Before he had to go on disability.

Duenow-Scholl's plan was to eventually take those items up north to family of Alan's who still lived in the area.

That never happened.

Once her house was white-tagged, Duenow-Scholl wasn't able to easily get in and out to gather up many of her belongings and take them to the Pilgrim Place Retirement Housing Foundation where she now lives. She has mobility issues herself (a bad hip and bad leg) and can't lift much.

"So what I was doing was going on transit and getting what I could carry but I couldn’t get everything," she reflected.

But that wasn't all Duenow-Scholl had going on. She was in a lawsuit with the city because of the condition of the property. The roof leaked. The plumbing and electricity didn't always function properly. There were times where the air conditioning didn't work at all.

"But I was managing," she insisted.

What hastened the city's effort to white tag the property though was a March 13, 2019, search by Mason City Police that found two dead cats and three living cats inside the residence. According to the criminal complaint, two of the live cats were euthanized due to malnutrition. The third cat, according to Capt. Mike McKelvey, was nursed and treated by the vet.

It wasn't the first issue that Duenow-Scholl acknowledged she had had with authorities over animal treatment. She said that in 2000, she had fines she had to pay because she had animals she couldn’t keep in a pen. Mason City Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse said that the city "had complaints about it (the property) over the years."

So the city white tagging her property on Fifth Street Southwest and going to court over it wasn't the first legal dispute she was involved in but it was the most recent. And getting out of it cost a lot.

Duenow-Scholl said that she sold her property to her neighbor Jack Newman as the city was preparing to file to take possession of it in April 2020.

"We would have gone forward if nothing happened," Van Steenhuyse confirmed.

Once that happened, the case was dismissed without prejudice in district court. However, just purchasing the property wasn't enough. Newman said the city wanted the house down "as soon as possible because of the smell and stench." He said that he helped haul two loads of Duenow-Scholl's personal effects for her but she said she wasn't able to get everything out, including her husband's ashes and his flag, before the house was razed. "I knew it would eventually happen but I didn’t know when or who was going to do it or anything like that," she said.

"I'm kind of devastated about it," Duenow-Scholl added. "What it did was kind of take me back to when my husband passed away. And now I’m kind of going up and down, emotionally, through this because I lost a lot of stuff."

She doesn't know how she'll replace those items and doesn't understand why someone would "take the house down without letting me know." According to her, she never received finalized paperwork or a 30-day notice before her house went away.

Newman disputes that.

According to him, this didn't just come out of the blue. He said that he discussed moving some of the items inside the house a few times but that she told him none of her friends would help her.

"She had ample time to get stuff but she didn’t do it. She could’ve come but she didn’t come ... I told her that her friends ain’t friends because they wouldn’t help," is how Newman put it.

"She never called me to go in and get anything. I called her two or three times on nice days."

Since that happened, since her house was demolished and she lost a number of her possessions, Duenow-Scholl said that she hasn't spoken with Newman and hasn't been in contact with the city. In the one of the last conversations she had with her neighbor of many years, Duenow-Scholl asked "How could you do this to me?"

Newman said that he thinks "She's free now." He believes that getting rid of the property allowed her to get out of financial and legal trouble at the same time. She had to say goodbye to some of her "sentimental things" but doing that also meant saying goodbye to a number of problems.

"In that way I am (happy)," Duenow-Scholl admitted, "But in the other way, I’m not happy with how it happened and how it was done."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

