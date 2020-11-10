Mason City woman receives jail time for lighting fire that spread to house

A North Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from an incident last winter which led to a house fire that injured a firefighter, according to court documents.
On Monday, Aleah Rae Harris, who is also known by the last name Duda, 26, of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of child endangerment and one count of reckless use of fire for her role in causing a house to catch fire.
Harris was arrested in December 2019 after she set fire to clothes that had been piled outside of a home in Mason City. The flames then spread to the house while her 3-month-old daughter was inside.
The infant was uninjured, however a firefighter who was on the scene was injured after falling from a ladder while attending to the blaze.
The house is a rental property owned by Timothy and Kristine Latham.
Harris was sentenced to 30 days in jail, $900 in fines, and she is ordered to pay restitution to the homeowner.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
