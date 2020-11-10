 Skip to main content
Mason City woman receives jail time for lighting fire that spread to house
Mason City woman receives jail time for lighting fire that spread to house

A North Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from an incident last winter which led to a house fire that injured a firefighter, according to court documents.

Aleah Rae Harris

Aleah Rae Harris, also known as Aleah Rae Duda, was charged after a clothes pile she lit on fire spread to the home she lives in.

On Monday, Aleah Rae Harris, who is also known by the last name Duda, 26, of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of child endangerment and one count of reckless use of fire for her role in causing a house to catch fire.

Harris was arrested in December 2019 after she set fire to clothes that had been piled outside of a home in Mason City. The flames then spread to the house while her 3-month-old daughter was inside.

The infant was uninjured, however a firefighter who was on the scene was injured after falling from a ladder while attending to the blaze.

The house is a rental property owned by Timothy and Kristine Latham.

Harris was sentenced to 30 days in jail, $900 in fines, and she is ordered to pay restitution to the homeowner.  

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

