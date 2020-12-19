Mason City woman provides gifts, meals to families in need at Christmas

This spring, Burik, along with several friends and family members, provided truckers with free meals at the exit 212 weigh station on Interstate 35 south on multiple occasions thanks the generosity of others.

When asked why she wants to help others, Burik said, “It was the way I was brought up.”

“My mom always said, ‘Even though you don’t have much, there are other people who have less.’ I guess when you see it, you just want to make it better.”

Her favorite part about the Christmas event is the children.

Last year, Burik said, while tearing up, that she received so many hugs, smiles and even thank-you cards from them.

“The kids, they make it worthwhile,” she said.

Because of the drive-thru event, Burik said she likely won’t get to see all the children this year, but she’ll look forward to seeing them next year when the event returns indoors.

Burik said she wouldn’t be able to host the party without the community, both individuals and businesses who donate throughout the year.