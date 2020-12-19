Mason City woman provides gifts, meals to families in need at Christmas

Half a dozen individuals spent the afternoon unloading and organizing boxes of toys Friday at the Moose Lodge in Mason City for the Less Fortunate Kids Christmas Party.
The party, which is the brainchild of Janey Burik, of Mason City, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and serve about 800 people, including about 500 children.
“It’s gotten so big,” Burik said, attributing much of this year’s increase to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Less Fortunate Kids Christmas Party was started five years ago when Burik moved to Mason City with her husband, James.
She said she decided to host a fun holiday party after meeting people who felt more like family than strangers through her “Janey’s Mason City $ Auction” Facebook group.
About 100 people attended the party the first year, but in the years since, it’s grown.
This is the second year Burik has hosted the event at the Moose Lodge.
Last year, more than 400 people, including 200 children, attended the party, which provides a hot meal and toys to area families in need, at the Moose.
“It got so busy so fast last year,” Burik said.
There were games, prizes, crafts and other activities for the children to do.
This year, because of COVID-19, the Less Fortunate Kids Christmas Party will be a drive-thru event.
Burik has spent the year raising money online through her auction group and collecting food and toy donations for the party as well as connecting with those in need.
Based on her communications, she’s expecting about 160 vehicles that will be greeted outside the Moose by Santa Claus, an elf and reindeer.
Each vehicle has been assigned a number, which corresponds to a bag filled with age- and gender-appropriate gifts for the children, hot meals for the family and Christmas treats.
Burik said adults and older children had the choice between ham or turkey meals with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans, while the younger children could choose between spaghetti and a hot dog or a hamburger with macaroni and cheese and chips.
“I’m hoping it’ll go smooth,” she said.
Dick Cory, Moose Lodge governor, said the organization enjoys helping Burik store her donations throughout the year and host the event.
“The Moose is all about community service,” he said.
Cory said a few Moose Lodge members will be on hand Saturday assist Burik and her volunteers.
The Less Fortunate Kids Christmas Party isn’t the only way Burik gives back to others.
This spring, Burik, along with several friends and family members, provided truckers with free meals at the exit 212 weigh station on Interstate 35 south on multiple occasions thanks the generosity of others.
When asked why she wants to help others, Burik said, “It was the way I was brought up.”
“My mom always said, ‘Even though you don’t have much, there are other people who have less.’ I guess when you see it, you just want to make it better.”
Her favorite part about the Christmas event is the children.
Last year, Burik said, while tearing up, that she received so many hugs, smiles and even thank-you cards from them.
“The kids, they make it worthwhile,” she said.
Because of the drive-thru event, Burik said she likely won’t get to see all the children this year, but she’ll look forward to seeing them next year when the event returns indoors.
Burik said she wouldn’t be able to host the party without the community, both individuals and businesses who donate throughout the year.
“There are a lot of good people,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without the community helping. There are just so many big hearts out there. We’re blessed to be in this community.”
For those who wish to donate toys or money to the Less Fortunate Kids Christmas Party, visit “Janey’s Mason City $ Auction” Facebook group or reach her at 641-251-4565.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
