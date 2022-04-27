 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City woman killed in single vehicle crash

A Tuesday morning single-car crash in rural Cerro Gordo County has left a Mason City woman dead.

Authorities responded to a call of a roll-over near 210th Street in Mason City around 7 a.m., according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. Pamela Marie Okerstrom, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that for unknown reasons, Okerstrom's 2012 Nissan Juke left the road way, entering a ditch and becoming airborne after jumping the driveway entrance of a field. The vehicle rolled before coming to a stop, and Okerstrand was ejected.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, Mason City Police Department, and Mason City Fire and Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

