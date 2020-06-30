Mason City woman finds out screwdriver won't start a car: Police

A North Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was caught trying to steal a vehicle.
Jessica Lynn Lipp, 38, of Mason City, was arrested Sunday evening, when she was found inside a car, with tools which would aide in her stealing the vehicle.
Mason City police were called to a home located on the 400 block of Ninth Street Northeast around 8:30 p.m., where Lipp refused officers' demands to exit the vehicle. After a key was used to unlock the door, Lipp locked the door again from inside in an attempt to remain in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Police say Lipp used a screwdriver to try stealing the vehicle, damaging its ignition.
In connection with the incident, Lipp was charged with third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, fourth-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
She was also charged with fifth-degree theft stemming from an unrelated shoplifting incident from earlier the same day.
Lipp is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond. A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Thursday, July 9.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Here are some stories from the weekend you might have missed:
When Bob Sherman decided to upgrade his haunted attraction in Clear Lake, he knew just the person to call.
Twenty-five years after her disappearance, Jodi Huisentruit's family and friends are still holding out hope.
Can’t say for sure what it is, but there’s just something about a chipmunk that makes people smile. It doesn’t seem to matter where the chipmu…
How easily some of us can be duped by people and organizations that tell us what we want to hear.
"I believe that the small local businesses need a chance."
The Newman Catholic baseball team came into Thursday night’s game at Forest City with something to prove. The Indians, on the other hand, were…
Long, competitive election campaigns are familiar territory for Iowans. But even with all that experience, it sure feels like we’re going to need the strongest of stomachs to get through the next few months.
The event had been pushed back and rescheduled before finally being canceled.
The first African American I really interacted with was not an American but was, in fact, an African.
Two students from Riceville are bringing home a national bass fishing championship after they competed in the four-day Student Angler Federati…
Today marks the 25th anniversary of KIMT-TV morning anchor Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance.
After two losses in Fort Dodge at the Class 2A state softball tournament a year ago, the Central Springs softball team has been on a tear to s…
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Mobile Response team spent hours removing dozens of sick cats and kittens from a Mitchell County home yesterday after being asked by local law enforcement to assist in a hoarding case.
The focus was clear Thursday as Gov. Kim Reynolds held her first Economic Recovery Advisory Board meeting.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!