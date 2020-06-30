You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mason City woman finds out screwdriver won't start a car: Police
0 comments

Mason City woman finds out screwdriver won't start a car: Police

{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Lynn Lipp

Jessica Lynn Lipp

A North Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was caught trying to steal a vehicle.

Jessica Lynn Lipp, 38, of Mason City, was arrested Sunday evening, when she was found inside a car, with tools which would aide in her stealing the vehicle.

Mason City police were called to a home located on the 400 block of Ninth Street Northeast around 8:30 p.m., where Lipp refused officers' demands to exit the vehicle. After a key was used to unlock the door, Lipp locked the door again from inside in an attempt to remain in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Police say Lipp used a screwdriver to try stealing the vehicle, damaging its ignition.

In connection with the incident, Lipp was charged with third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, fourth-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.

She was also charged with fifth-degree theft stemming from an unrelated shoplifting incident from earlier the same day.

Lipp is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond. A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Thursday, July 9.

6:37 Video: Jodi Huisentruit 25th Anniversary

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend

Here are some stories from the weekend you might have missed:

+4
Washburn: Do chipmunks make you smile?
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Do chipmunks make you smile?

  • Lowell Washburn Guest Columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Can’t say for sure what it is, but there’s just something about a chipmunk that makes people smile. It doesn’t seem to matter where the chipmu…

A contentious start to a competitive campaign
Columnists
alert top story

A contentious start to a competitive campaign

  • By Erin Murphy Lee Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 1

Long, competitive election campaigns are familiar territory for Iowans. But even with all that experience, it sure feels like we’re going to need the strongest of stomachs to get through the next few months.

Rescue group seizes 58 cats from Mitchell County hoarder
News
breaking top story

Rescue group seizes 58 cats from Mitchell County hoarder

  • Press News staff
  • Updated
  • 2

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Mobile Response team spent hours removing dozens of sick cats and kittens from a Mitchell County home yesterday after being asked by local law enforcement to assist in a hoarding case.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Flying snakes? This is how they do it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News