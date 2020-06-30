Mason City woman finds out screwdriver won't start a car: Police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was caught trying to steal a vehicle.

Jessica Lynn Lipp, 38, of Mason City, was arrested Sunday evening, when she was found inside a car, with tools which would aide in her stealing the vehicle.

Mason City police were called to a home located on the 400 block of Ninth Street Northeast around 8:30 p.m., where Lipp refused officers' demands to exit the vehicle. After a key was used to unlock the door, Lipp locked the door again from inside in an attempt to remain in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Police say Lipp used a screwdriver to try stealing the vehicle, damaging its ignition.

In connection with the incident, Lipp was charged with third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, fourth-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.

She was also charged with fifth-degree theft stemming from an unrelated shoplifting incident from earlier the same day.

Lipp is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond. A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Thursday, July 9.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

