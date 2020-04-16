Mason City woman feeds truckers impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns

When you think about those most affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns, the trucking community is probably not the first one that comes to mind. But for Mason City resident Janey Burik, those are the people she is trying to help.
Since the statewide shutdowns began last month, truckers have been having a tough time. With many restaurants closed, going through a drive-thru is often one of the few remaining options. For people driving big-rig vehicles, this is not usually a viable choice. Nor is walking through a drive-thru.
Early last week, Burik, along with several friends and family members, surprised truckers with free meals at the exit 212 weigh station on I-35 south. On Wednesday, the group was out for the second time, handing out pulled pork sandwiches to the truckers that pulled up.
“I think we fed about 150 to 200 truckers,” Burik said. “This is our second time out and I’m hoping we hit over 200 this time.”
Burik lives in Mason City and operates the Mason City Dollar Auction Facebook page. About three weeks ago, she put out a call for donations of food and money for supplies to her followers and said she has been "overwhelmed" by the response. So far, plenty of people, along with companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola, HyVee and Fareway, have donated supplies or money to Burik’s efforts.
“Everything is brought to my house,” Burik said. “I make sure everything is sanitized. I wrap spoons and napkins and everything to make sure they are sanitized. It takes me about five hours, and it’s been going really well.”
Sgt. Jared Arbegast from Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement said that once Burik reached out, the department was on board from the beginning. Aside from making sure that the group is wearing masks and practicing social distancing, the DOT has mostly been hands off with the endeavor.
"They've done it twice, and it seems to be a pretty positive response," Arbegast said. "We kind of stay out of it, and let Janey and her volunteers do their thing They're using our facility right now, and we basically just direct the flow of traffic to keep things safe for them. It's been positive. The drivers honk their horns, and are very appreciative."
On Wednesday, Burik, her husband James, and son Damian, along with Karen Douglas, Lynn Kuligowski and Kenneth Kiefer, sat next to the weigh station building in the cold with a table full of food in front of them.
The truckers usually pull up to the station scale and start to hand over their papers, before being told that they instead are entitled to a free meal.
"Their faces light up," James said. "It's been really promising. We're glad to do it. It's a little thing that we can do to help."
So far, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We’ve gotten a lot of thank yous,” Burik said. “The truckers have been super grateful. They’ve honked their horn, they wave, and they’ve taken pictures of us as they come through. There are a lot of good people out there.”
Burik continues to ask for donations of food and supplies on Facebook, and hopes to eventually grow the event from once a week to three times a week, if possible.
“If I get an idea, I run with it,” Burik said. “Luckily, people fall in behind me, and it’s worked out pretty well.”
Those who wish to donate food or money can contact Burik through the Mason City Dollar Auction Facebook page, or text her at 641-251-4565.
