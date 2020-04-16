Mason City woman feeds truckers impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns

“Everything is brought to my house,” Burik said. “I make sure everything is sanitized. I wrap spoons and napkins and everything to make sure they are sanitized. It takes me about five hours, and it’s been going really well.”

Sgt. Jared Arbegast from Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement said that once Burik reached out, the department was on board from the beginning. Aside from making sure that the group is wearing masks and practicing social distancing, the DOT has mostly been hands off with the endeavor.

"They've done it twice, and it seems to be a pretty positive response," Arbegast said. "We kind of stay out of it, and let Janey and her volunteers do their thing They're using our facility right now, and we basically just direct the flow of traffic to keep things safe for them. It's been positive. The drivers honk their horns, and are very appreciative."

On Wednesday, Burik, her husband James, and son Damian, along with Karen Douglas, Lynn Kuligowski and Kenneth Kiefer, sat next to the weigh station building in the cold with a table full of food in front of them.

The truckers usually pull up to the station scale and start to hand over their papers, before being told that they instead are entitled to a free meal.