Mason City woman charged with burglary

Annalisza Bryant

 Courtesy of the Cerro Gordo County Jail

A Mason City woman is facing up to 10 years in prison after being charged with felony burglary on Saturday.

According to court records, 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant allegedly broke into a Clear Lake residence in the 1300 block of Third Avenue North around 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. 

The affidavit states that the residence was occupied by a person who is the protected party in a no-contact order regarding Bryant. She allegedly cut a basement window screen, opened the unlocked window and climbed inside. The occupant told police Bryant sat in the living room for some time and spoke with them. 

Bryant then allegedly got up and took a set of car keys registered to the occupant and drove away in the vehicle. The resident also told police Bryant was intoxicated at the time. Officers were unable to locate Bryant, prompting a warrant for her arrest to be issued, which was subsequently served on Wednesday.

Bryant is also facing five years in prison on a control of a firearm by a domestic abuser charge that was filed in May. An initial appearance hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

