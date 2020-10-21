Mason City woman caught distributing meth pleads guilty

A North Iowa woman who was arrested last spring on felony drug charges has entered a plea of guilty, according to court filings.
Amber Dawn Willenborg, 35, of Mason City, pleaded guilty this week to distribution of a controlled substance after she was caught in June 2019 with over six grams of ice methamphetamine, or crystal meth.
Willenborg was arrested by Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies in May, and charged with intent to distribute meth, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
As part of a proposed plea agreement, both possession charges will be dropped, and Willenborg will receive a suspended prison term of up to ten years and five years of probation if the agreement is accepted by the judge.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
