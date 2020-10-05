Mason City woman accused of bringing drugs into correctional facility

A North Iowa woman was jailed Friday after apparently bringing methamphetamine into the Beje Clark Residential Center.

Lashae Caprice Stanton, 27, faces felony charges of possession of contraband in a correctional facility stemming from an Oct. 2 incident in which police say Stanton was found to have a small quantity of meth, along with a meth pipe, in her bag during a search conducted by the center's staff.

A police report lists Stanton's address as 818 15th Street SW, the same as Beje Clark.

Stanton is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond. A preliminary court date is scheduled for Oct.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

