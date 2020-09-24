Mason City wins national financial reporting award

For the past 31 years, the city of Mason City has been awarded by national organization for its annual financial reports.
This year makes 32.
Wednesday morning, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett shared in a press release that the city received the "Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting" from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report that ended for June 2019.
According to the press release, the award is judged by an impartial panel to "meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story" as well as motivate people to read the reports.
Such an award doesn't just go to the city, but its finance department as well, which means that Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson was also recognized.
Burnett notes in the release that this is the 21st consecutive year that Jacobson has received the award.
"The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management," Burnett said.
