Mason City wins national financial reporting award

For the past 31 years, the city of Mason City has been awarded by national organization for its annual financial reports.

This year makes 32.

Wednesday morning, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett shared in a press release that the city received the "Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting" from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report that ended for June 2019.

According to the press release, the award is judged by an impartial panel to "meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story" as well as motivate people to read the reports.