Mason City Winnebago River work improves transit and safety, still in progress

Grummer said that for the fish the work will be a major benefit for future populations.

"There’s a number of fish species that the populations do better if they can reach more parts of the stream," he said. In the springtime, it's critical for those species to find a spawning site. Once temperatures drop off, they need to find wintering holes to make it through season. Dams, Grummer said, can often form a barrier where they can’t get back to one or the other.

Recreationally, all of the mitigation work will mean that kayakers won't have to get out for stretches and port their vessels around.

But these changes should also make things safer for aquatic voyagers.

One thing that Grummer pointed out is that water flows not being centered can create flow vortexes, which can trap people if they get caught. "The mitigation provides more of a chute type velocity rather than being trapped," he said.

At this time, there isn't a firm timeline for when work on Dam One will start or be completed.

