Mason City Winnebago River work improves transit and safety, still in progress
Mason City Winnebago River work improves transit and safety, still in progress

On Tuesday, workers for Beemer Companies out of Fairmont, Minnesota, helped clear another hurdle for accessibility and public safety on the Winnebago River in Mason City.

Winnebago River at the North Illinois Avenue bridge

Man-made riffles comprised of rocks were recently placed in the Winnebago River where it flows along Birch Drive near the North Illinois Bridge in Mason City. The rock formation will help redirect the water's flow and mitigate flooding.

The work, which was done on a lower head of the Winnebago, mainly involved placing a series of rock deflectors and boulders in the river to help focus low flows toward the center of the river channel.

According to Mason City Operation and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler, that work on Dam Number Three will not only give kayakers better navigability on that stretch of river, it will also help to improve the passage of fish such as pike, walleye and smallmouth bass.

That dam mitigation, which took about a week-and-a-half and cost almost $52,000 (offset by $38,000 in grant money), is part of a larger project the city is working with the Iowa DNR on to improve that part of the Winnebago in the area.

River Cleanup 6

Paddlers float down Winnebago River, inspecting the water and shore for trash Saturday during the annual River Cleanup in Mason City.

However, Stangler said that two other dams still need to be built before the project concludes. 

According to him, design elements have already been funded and paid for. It’s just a matter of funding construction.

Based on estimates, the cost for Dam One is between $500,000-600,000, with half of that money coming from the DNR, and the other half coming from the city which is also currently working on finalizing its latest "Capital Improvements Program." "That’s the one that needs to be done the most," Stangler acknowledged.

As of now, there is grant money coming from the Iowa DNR but Stangler said that it doesn’t totally fund the project so the city is going to have to look for other funding sources. He called the work a "joint venture" between the city and the DNR and said that there's been "an equal interest to both parties" in getting the project completed. 

"It’ll be a spot that benefits both fish and recreation," Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Scott Grummer said about the final, completed plan.

Grummer said that for the fish the work will be a major benefit for future populations.

"There’s a number of fish species that the populations do better if they can reach more parts of the stream," he said. In the springtime, it's critical for those species to find a spawning site. Once temperatures drop off, they need to find wintering holes to make it through season. Dams, Grummer said, can often form a barrier where they can’t get back to one or the other.

Recreationally, all of the mitigation work will mean that kayakers won't have to get out for stretches and port their vessels around. 

But these changes should also make things safer for aquatic voyagers.

One thing that Grummer pointed out is that water flows not being centered can create flow vortexes, which can trap people if they get caught. "The mitigation provides more of a chute type velocity rather than being trapped," he said.

At this time, there isn't a firm timeline for when work on Dam One will start or be completed.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

